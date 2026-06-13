DJI takes legal action against Insta360 for how comparable the Luna Ultra is to the Osmo Pocket 4P

A number of days earlier, Insta360 made its DJI Osmo Pocket 4P rival authorities in the Luna Ultra, and now DJI is releasing not one however 2 suits versus Insta360 declaring patent infractions. The claims were submitted in the United States, most likely due to the fact that DJI seems like it has a much better opportunity of winning over there.

In its very first claim, DJI implicates Insta360 of infringing its style patents by producing and offering the Luna series, which DJI states carefully copies its own styles for the Osmo Pocket line. The similarity is apparent from a mile away, however whether it’s adequate to get DJI its desired injunction, which would stop sales of the Insta360 Luna line in the United States, stays to be seen.

< img width ="1200" height ="878" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/dji-sues-insta360/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="DJI sues Insta360 for how similar the Luna Ultra is to the Osmo Pocket 4P">

DJI particularly discusses the “ornamental design” explained in among its patents covers the “elongated handheld body, neck connecting the body to the gimbal arm connection point, gimbal assembly and camera”with the “module at the top, rotatable display and bezel, lower control section housing the scroll wheel and record button, side-mounted accessory slot, and the port opening at the base” being covered by another patent.

In the 2nd claim DJI points out 4 energy patents it has actually been given, which it declares that Insta360 has actually breached. Among these explains “a control device for a gimbal allowing mode switching between follow and locked modes via a single control”another has to do with “a handheld gimbal with integrated subject tracking and real-time display, eliminating the need for a separate app”the 3rd has to do with “a gimbal control method where the device’s own image of the target drives the gimbal’s motor commands”and the 4th one covers “a self-contained system for tracking a subject and displaying the image on the gimbal’s screen”

Previously this year, DJI took legal action against Insta360 in China, declaring that it poached previous DJI staff members and utilized stolen research study and advancement to submit drone-related patents.

Via