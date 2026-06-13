Honor X7e Plus 5G is concerning sign up with the X7e

Honor introduced the X7e 4G previously this month, and if you’ve been questioning whether this phone would get a 5G choice, the response appears to be “yes, kind of”The Honor X7e Plus 5G has actually now been licensed for sale in the UAE by TDRA and it’s likewise been identified in the SGS database.

We’re uncertain precisely what makes this a “Plus” aside from the 5G connection, so we can’t make sure how comparable it is to the currently introduced X7e 4G. Based on the SGS accreditation, we can presume the X7e Plus 5G will be used in the EU and Saudi Arabia too.

< img alt ="Honor X7e Plus 5G certifications" width ="312" height ="176" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/honor-x7e-plus-5g-certified/popup/-x176/gsmarena_001.jpg"> < img alt ="Honor X7e Plus 5G certifications"width ="312"height ="176"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/honor-x7e-plus-5g-certified/popup/-x176/gsmarena_002.jpg">



Honor X7e Plus 5G accreditations

No real specifications of the phone have actually been exposed through these accreditations. For what it’s worth, the X7e 4G includes a 6.61-inch LCD screen with 720×1604 resolution, 120Hz revitalize rate, and 1,010-nit peak brightness, the MediaTek Helio G81 SoC at the helm, 6GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, a 50MP primary cam, a 5MP selfie video camera, and a 7,500 mAh battery with assistance for 45W wired charging.

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