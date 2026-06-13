14.9 C
London
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Honor X7e Plus 5G is concerning sign up with the X7e

Honor X7e Plus 5G is concerning sign up with the X7e

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
116

Honor introduced the X7e 4G previously this month, and if you’ve been questioning whether this phone would get a 5G choice, the response appears to be “yes, kind of”The Honor X7e Plus 5G has actually now been licensed for sale in the UAE by TDRA and it’s likewise been identified in the SGS database.

We’re uncertain precisely what makes this a “Plus” aside from the 5G connection, so we can’t make sure how comparable it is to the currently introduced X7e 4G. Based on the SGS accreditation, we can presume the X7e Plus 5G will be used in the EU and Saudi Arabia too.

< img alt ="Honor X7e Plus 5G certifications" width ="312" height ="176" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/honor-x7e-plus-5g-certified/popup/-x176/gsmarena_001.jpg"> < img alt ="Honor X7e Plus 5G certifications"width ="312"height ="176"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/honor-x7e-plus-5g-certified/popup/-x176/gsmarena_002.jpg">

Honor X7e Plus 5G accreditations

No real specifications of the phone have actually been exposed through these accreditations. For what it’s worth, the X7e 4G includes a 6.61-inch LCD screen with 720×1604 resolution, 120Hz revitalize rate, and 1,010-nit peak brightness, the MediaTek Helio G81 SoC at the helm, 6GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, a 50MP primary cam, a 5MP selfie video camera, and a 7,500 mAh battery with assistance for 45W wired charging.

Via

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Investment-cum-robbery racket: Chinhat constable held; hunt on for CRPF SI, 2 others

Business 0
A constable published at Chinhat police headquarters was detained...

ATS, Saharanpur cops arrest Bangladeshi nationwide absconding given that 2009

Business 0
A joint group of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS)...

Male apprehended over ‘links’ to ISI-backed network in UP’s Deoband

Business 0
A homeowner of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district...

Popular

Investment-cum-robbery racket: Chinhat constable held; hunt on for CRPF SI, 2 others

Business 0
A constable published at Chinhat police headquarters was detained...

ATS, Saharanpur cops arrest Bangladeshi nationwide absconding given that 2009

Business 0
A joint group of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS)...

Male apprehended over ‘links’ to ISI-backed network in UP’s Deoband

Business 0
A homeowner of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here