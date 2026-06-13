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Home Business Samsung Galaxy F15 gets the One UI 8.5 steady upgrade

Samsung Galaxy F15 gets the One UI 8.5 steady upgrade

By
Leslie Atkins
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Samsung has actually launched the steady One UI 8.5 upgrade for the Galaxy F15, which released in 2024 with One UI 6.

The upgrade has firmware variation E156BXXUADZE7, needs a download of around 2.5 GB, and bumps up the Android security spot level on the Galaxy F15 to May 5, 2026.

< img width ="400" height ="402" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/samsung-galaxy-f15-one-ui-8-5-stable-update/inline/-400/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Samsung Galaxy F15 receives the One UI 8.5 stable update">

While steady One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy F15 is presently presenting just in India, you can anticipate the rollout to broaden to other areas in the coming days.

If you reside in India and have not gotten the One UI 8.5 steady upgrade on your Samsung Galaxy F15 yet, you can look for it by hand by browsing to your phone’s Settings > Software application upgrade menu.

Via

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