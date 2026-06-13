Offers: Xiaomi 17 and 17T series marked down, Galaxy Z Fold7 likewise gets a cost cut

For the 3rd week in a row, the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro are offered at reduced rates. Xiaomi’s flagship offerings, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, have actually likewise gotten rate cuts. In other places, offers are readily available on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7, choose Google Pixel 10 series smart devices, and a number of Nothing gadgets.

Much like recently, the Xiaomi 17T stays marked down by ₤ 150, while the Xiaomi 17T Pro gets a ₤ 200 rate cut at checkout.

Xiaomi’s flagship designs are likewise still on sale, with the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra offered with discount rates of as much as ₤ 200.

Both gadgets are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra stands apart with its sophisticated Leica-tuned video camera system, while the Xiaomi 17 provides a more compact type element, including a 6.3-inch screen and a 6,330 mAh battery.

Google’s Pixel lineup is likewise seeing discount rates, with offers offered on the Pixel 10 Pro and the more budget-friendly Pixel 10a. The Pixel 10a is presently as much as ₤ 120 off, while the Pixel 10 Pro can be had for as much as ₤ 250 less than its launch cost.

The Pixel 10 Pro includes a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, Google’s Tensor G5 chipset, and a triple-camera setup. The Pixel 10a, on the other hand, is powered by the older Tensor G4 SoC and comes geared up with a dual-camera system.

If you’re on the lookout for a flagship collapsible, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is presently readily available with a ₤ 200 cost cut. Amazon UK is likewise providing offers on the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE and Galaxy S25 FE.

< img src="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/samsung-galaxy-z-fold7.jpg" alt="Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7" width="75" height="100">

The Galaxy Z Fold7 includes an 8-inch folding screen coupled with a 6.5-inch cover screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and gets a 200MP main rear video camera.

< img src ="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/samsung-galaxy-z-flip7-fe-.jpg" alt ="Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE" width="75" height ="100">

The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is a more budget friendly option to the basic Z Flip7. It uses a 6.7-inch collapsible display screen, a 3.4-inch cover screen, an Exynos 2400 SoC, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a 50MP primary video camera.

The Galaxy S25 FE is offered with a ₤ 100 discount rate. It likewise utilizes the Exynos 2400 chipset and includes a 6.7-inch OLED display screen, a triple-camera setup, and a 4,900 mAh battery.

Amazon UK has a set of Nothing mobile phones on discount rate. The Nothing Phone(3)is presently ₤ 100 off, while the more recent Nothing Phone (4a )has actually gotten a modest ₤ 20 discount rate.

< img src ="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/nothing-phone-3-new.jpg" alt ="Nothing Phone (3)" width ="75" height ="100">

< img src ="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/nothing-phone-4a.jpg" alt ="Nothing Phone (4a)" width ="75" height ="100">

The Nothing Phone (3) is the business’s present flagship mobile phone, including a 6.67-inch OLED panel, a triple-camera system, a 5,150 mAh battery, and the Snapdragon eights Gen 4 chipset.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (4a) features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, a 5,080 mAh battery, a triple-camera setup, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon sevens Gen 4 SoC.

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