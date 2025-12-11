Spyne Appoints Jatin Jain as Head of Technology & AIA seasoned engineering leader, Jatin will scale Spyne’s AI-powered automotive retail technology globally

Spyne, an AI-native automotive retail technology company, today announced the appointment of Jatin Jain as Head of Technology & AI, reinforcing its commitment to building a world-class, AI-first technology organization. In this role, Jatin will report directly to Sanjay Varnwal, CEO & Co-Founder of Spyne, and will lead and scale a rapidly growing, global team of 90+ engineers, AI researchers, and platform specialists across product and platform initiatives.

With more than two decades of experience in software engineering, data engineering, and AI/ML across the US and India, Jatin brings deep technical expertise and proven leadership to Spyne. He has nearly a decade of experience in the US across Amazon and Instacart, where he worked on some of the most demanding, high-scale consumer platforms in the world. At Amazon Prime Video, he contributed to building massively scaled, computer vision-powered global video quality and enrichment systems. At Instacart, he worked on next-generation, LLM-powered contact center technologies serving tens of millions of customers and shoppers across North America and Canada.

Over his broader career, Jatin has held leadership roles at Amazon, Instacart, MobiKwik, and the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), driving high-stakes engineering and product initiatives across online grocery, SaaS platforms, digital payments, video streaming, customer support, logistics, and banking. His expertise spans high-performance computing, distributed systems, serverless architectures, and AI/CV/ML, bringing a rare blend of deep technical rigor and scaled product execution.

In his new role at Spyne, Jatin will lead the architecture, development, and deployment of the company’s core AI-powered visual and data platform. He will be responsible for building a global Technology and AI organization, strengthening Spyne’s cloud and infrastructure backbone, and accelerating innovation across Computer Vision, Generative AI, and scalable system design. His mandate also includes developing a world-class engineering culture rooted in customer obsession, first-principles thinking, speed, and technical excellence, ensuring Spyne can support the rapidly increasing scale of its global automotive retail business.

“Spyne is in a pivotal growth phase as we scale our automotive retail technology solutions across global markets,” said Sanjay Varnwal, CEO & Co-Founder, Spyne. “Jatin’s background in building large-scale, data-driven systems and AI platforms will be central to strengthening our product roadmap and delivering reliable, cutting-edge, AI-powered experiences for our customers and partners.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jatin Jain, Head of Technology & AI, Spyne, said: “Spyne sits at a powerful intersection of AI, computer vision, and automotive retail. I am excited to join the team at this stage of its journey and help build a world-class technology foundation that can scale with our customers’ ambitions.”

This appointment marks a decisive step in Spyne’s journey as it expands aggressively across the US and international markets. With Jatin at the helm of Technology & AI, Spyne is poised to deliver the next generation of automotive retail infrastructure – scalable, intelligent, and built for dealerships operating at modern internet scale.