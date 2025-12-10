Sagar Joshi’s Viral Advice ‘Expect the Unexpected’ Proves True After CLAT 2026 Logical Reasoning Twist

India, Dec. 10 — In the final hours before CLAT 2026, thousands of aspirants were anxiously refining their exam-day strategies – timing plans, question orders, and rigid section approaches they had practiced for months. But one statement from Sagar Joshi, Founder of Law Prep Tutorial, the best CLAT coaching in India, stood out for its clarity and calmness.

Before a day of the CLAT 2026 exam, a student asked him: “Sir, what is the best strategy for attempting CLAT 2026 paper?”

Sagar responded, “The best strategy for the CLAT exam is no strategy. Let the paper decide your strategy. Never attempt the paper with a pre-planned strategy.”

“If you feel your legal section is strong and QT is weak, but in case, the paper surprises you with tricky or tough legal section and easier QT, then your pre-planned strategy won’t work. So, it will be better to create the strategy after going through the paper.”

“If the paper is easy or moderate, then your number of attempts should be high. If it is tricky or difficult, your attempts should be moderate.”

He further added one rule: “Expected the unexpected. The paper will feature something different, something weird, something unexpected. It’s all about how you handle the things in paper that you didn’t prepare for.”

What seemed like unconventional advice the day before the exam turned out to be the most accurate prediction of CLAT 2026.

Here is his video from a day before the exam:

https://youtube.com/shorts/h7yA12H0Pgo?si=-nNqRlkoSPqVrBfK

CLAT 2026 Logical Reasoning Twist



While the overall difficulty of CLAT 2026 was moderate, the Logical Reasoning section stood out due to a complete pattern shift:

– Logical Reasoning – Moderate Difficulty, But Highly Time-Consuming

– Complete shift to puzzle-based Analytical Reasoning

– No Critical Reasoning at all

– Two sets reached CAT-level difficulty

– Significant time pressure for almost every aspirant

For years, students have focused heavily on Critical Reasoning because of its dominance in previous papers. This year’s unexpected emphasis on Analytical Reasoning caught most aspirants off guard.

Suddenly, Sagar Joshi’s advice – “expect the unexpected” – became the line every student was quoting after the exam.

Those who entered the exam hall with flexibility adapted quickly.

Those who entered with rigid plans struggled.

CLAT 2026 Cut-Off Marks

According to Sagar Joshi, the CLAT cut-off this year will be as follows:

Other Sections Followed Predictable Trends

Apart from LR, the rest of the paper behaved as expected:

English: Moderate, reading-based, and manageable

GK & Current Affairs: Direct and accessible

Legal Reasoning: Familiar, concept-driven questions

Quantitative Techniques: One of the easiest in recent years, highly scoring

This left Logical Reasoning as the rank-deciding factor of CLAT 2026.

