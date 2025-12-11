New Christel House School in Thane to Offer International-Standard, Fully Free Education to Underserved Children; MoU Signed with Thane Municipal Corporation

With this, Christel House India will open its fourth school in India, offering CBSE curriculum, with access to international-standard facilities, to serve over 1,000 marginalised children in Thane

Christel House India, a non-profit that provides high-quality, holistic, completely free education and long-term support to children from severely underserved communities, is pleased to announce that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Thane Municipal Corporation.

As part of this collaboration, Christel House India will operate a state-of-the-art school, owned and built by the Thane Municipal Corporation. The two-acre campus in Kharegaon, Kalwa, Thane, will house a 60,500 sq. ft. school with 58 spacious classrooms, four well-equipped laboratories, a library, and a large administration block, fully aligned with CBSE requirements. In line with Christel House India’s model, the school will offer international-standard learning environments and comprehensive services that will be free of cost for every student, including transportation, uniforms, books, meals, healthcare, and counselling. All operational costs borne by Christel House are funded entirely through corporate and individual donors, whose continued support makes this work possible.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), with its progressive administration, continues to seek effective ways to improve educational quality and ensure better access for underserved communities across the city. In pursuit of this mission, TMC explored partnerships with organisations that have a proven track record of delivering high-quality education and holistic support to children from disadvantaged backgrounds. After careful consideration, TMC identified Christel House India as the preferred partner to operate its state-of-the-art school facility in Kharegaon, Kalwa, recognising their ability to drive strong student outcomes, social mobility, and long-term impact.

Saurabh Rao, IAS, Municipal Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “It is heartening to see Christel House India bring its transformative education model to Thane. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to ensure that every child has access to quality education and opportunities to thrive. With Christel House India’s proven track record and holistic approach, we are confident that Christel House School in Thane will impact thousands of children and families in the years ahead. We are proud that the fourth Christel House School in India will be established here in Thane.”

Jaison C Mathew, CEO, Christel House India, added, “I want to acknowledge the progressive and unwavering support of the Thane Municipal Corporation officials, led by Municipal Commissioner Mr Saurabh Rao, IAS, whose vision and commitment have been instrumental from the outset. The Thane Municipal Corporation has demonstrated exceptional vision by partnering with Christel House India to deliver quality education and holistic development opportunities to children from underserved communities in the Thane region. Together, we aim to create a model of public–private collaboration that offers children not only quality education but also the confidence, values, and life skills to build a brighter future for India. Again, we are deeply grateful to the Govt. of Maharashtra, Thane Municipal Corporation, and Mr Rao for their steadfast support in making this partnership a reality.”

The process of formally transferring the school campus to Christel House is currently underway. In parallel, leadership hiring and operations planning have begun through a combination of internal talent development and external recruitment. Community outreach and admissions are in progress, and teacher recruitment will take place from December 2025 to February 2026.

The school is expected to open in the first week of June 2026 with up to 210 students across Kindergarten, Grade 1, and Grade 2. While the medium of instruction will be English, students will also learn national and state languages, supported through activity-based and multisensory teaching methods that build strong language foundations.

Admissions will follow Christel House’s stringent poverty-based selection approach, ensuring that children from the poorest households are prioritised. The admissions team will conduct community surveys, assess poverty levels through home visits, and finalise student selection through a school admissions committee. At full capacity, the school will serve around 1,080 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12, and beyond, through its College & Careers program.

Christel House’s long-term support extends well past Grade 12, with alumni receiving five additional years of personalised assistance through scholarships for college education, academic guidance, counselling, and career readiness programmes. Over 1,000 alumni across India have already benefitted from this model.