NSE Launches New Investor Awareness Campaign – “Soch Kar, Samajh Kar, Invest Kar” Inspired by Stranger Things

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has launched a nationwide investor awareness campaign titled “Soch Kar, Samajh Kar, Invest Kar”. The campaign, which draws inspiration from the recent launch and craze of the hit sci-fi saga Stranger Things, aims to protect investors from the growing threat of fake trading apps and fraudulent investment platforms. The show’s iconic Upside Down world, where things appear normal but are eerily distorted, serves as a metaphor for how deceptive platforms operate in the real world, making things appear legitimate when they are not.

In Stranger Things, the Upside Down represents an alternate reality that appears similar to our world but is filled with dangers. In a similar vein, fake trading apps and investment platforms mimic legitimate platforms, using convincing logos, interfaces, and promotional material to deceive users. These deceptive apps often lure investors with promises of risk-free, guaranteed profits, which are clear warning signs of financial fraud.

Through this campaign, the NSE aims to use this Stranger Things-inspired metaphor to educate people about the risks of these fraudulent platforms. Just as the characters in the show must navigate the dangers of the Upside Down, investors are urged to stay alert and recognize the distortions and dangers in the world of online investments.

The “Soch Kar, Samajh Kar, Invest Kar” campaign encourages investors to:

Think carefully (Soch Kar) before downloading any trading or investment app.





Understand thoroughly (Samajh Kar) whether the platform is genuine, regulated, and secure.





Invest wisely (Invest Kar) only after verifying authenticity through official and trusted sources.

In addition to leveraging social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook to spread these crucial messages, the campaign will also feature digital content and outreach programs across India. By offering practical guidance and highlighting warning signs of financial fraud, NSE aims to help individuals avoid falling into the trap of deceptive platforms and make informed, secure investment decisions.

NSE continues to reinforce its commitment to investor protection by fostering awareness through regulatory collaboration and educational resources. The ultimate goal is to build a financially secure and informed investor community, where individuals can confidently navigate the world of investment without falling prey to fraud.