Pratik Vaidya Appointed Head & Convenor, HR Compliance & Labour Committee at India SME Forum

Pratik Vaidya, Chief Vision Officer and Managing Director of Karma Management Global Consulting Solutions Pvt. Ltd., has been appointed as the Head and Convenor of the HR Compliance & Labour Committee for the India SME Forum at the national level. In this capacity, he will serve as a key voice for the MSME sector, especially in areas related to the implementation of labour codes and strengthening transparent, business-friendly compliance practices.

With over two decades of experience, Vaidya has been instrumental in transforming Karma Global into a globally respected organization with a strong international presence. Over the last two years, he has successfully spearheaded the creation of three high-profile international ventures in Canada, the U.S., and the U.K., where he also serves as Chairman and Managing Director.

He has represented India on multiple global platforms, including leading the Ministry of MSME delegation at the 2022 Select USA Summit and again in June 2023 under the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce. In July 2023, he participated in COLLISION 2023 in Canada, where he engaged with global innovators, built strategic partnerships, and exchanged insights to further enhance the technological and compliance offerings of Karma Global.

As an active member of prominent industry bodies such as the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, India SME Forum, Indian Chamber of Commerce, NASSCOM, and ASSOCHAM, Vaidya remains committed to strengthening the industry ecosystem. He also contributes pro bono to various organizations through his regular columns in weekly and monthly publications, offering deep insights on HR and compliance.

Speaking on his new role, Pratik Vaidya said, “India’s MSME sector is entering a crucial phase as the new labour codes come into force. My focus will be on helping businesses understand these changes and enabling them to adopt stronger compliance systems without disrupting growth. I’m thankful to India SME Forum for the trust and look forward to working with stakeholders across the country to strengthen the ecosystem.”