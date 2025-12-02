UNWIND 2025 ignites limitless creativity as over 25,000 visitors celebrate the most iconic student-led cultural fest!

SAI International Education Group proudly unveiled their flagship event, UNWIND 2025 today, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of over 25,000 attendees. Recognized as one of India’s largest school-based, student-led cultural festivals, 17th Edition of UNWIND once again highlighted the power of creativity, leadership, and collaboration among young learners.

This year’s fest was themed “Limitless Beyond: Reach the Stars!”, turned the campus into a galaxy of pulsating experiences led by its lovable mascot Kung Fu Panda, an embodiment of courage, joy, and determination. The whole event was conceptualized by the students of Class XI Commerce and Humanities, strictly adhering to the very core philosophy of UNWIND- Experiential Learning conceptualized and was founded in 2008 by its Founder, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, as a place where children could start learning outside the textbooks and build creativity, confidence, entrepreneurial thinking, and emotional intelligence.

UNWIND 2025 was inaugurated by the esteemed, Shri Bijendra Pratap Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NALCO, who attended as the Chief Guest. In his address, Shri Bijendra Pratap Singh warmly congratulated the students of SAI International for conceptualizing and executing an event of such scale, creativity, and leadership. He encouraged them to build on their capabilities, reminding them that true growth comes from continuously refining one’s strengths. Emphasizing the importance of flexibility, he urged students to remain adaptable in a rapidly changing world and to develop the ability to sustain themselves with resilience, discipline, and purpose. He highlighted that failures are not setbacks but stepping stones, sharing the inspiring story of Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary to illustrate how perseverance, teamwork, and determination can help individuals conquer even the highest peaks. Encouraging every young learner to believe in their potential, he concluded with a powerful message: to aim high, stay committed to their goals, and pursue excellence with unwavering focus.

As part of the inaugural proceedings, the Chief Guest also presented the Business & Humanities Model Awards. The ceremony concluded with the Chief Guest declaring SAI UNWIND 2025 open, after which he visited the various student-led stalls, appreciating their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

UNWIND is a philanthropic, student-driven effort sponsored by corporations, and its proceeds go to the Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo 100 Library Project, aimed at establishing full-scale libraries for students of Government and private schools in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. This initiative will build reading habits and nurture curiosity, thereby contributing to the global mission of Quality Education for All-a United Nations Sustainable Development Goal.

A defining highlight of UNWIND 2025 was its unwavering commitment to holistic, inclusive education, beautifully reflected in its collaboration with Living Humanity, a transformative organisation devoted to nurturing values, scientific curiosity, and social awareness in young learners. As part of this initiative, 30 students from Palli Unnayan Seva Samiti, a residential school supporting underprivileged children in Bhubaneswar, were invited to experience the vibrant world of UNWIND. As part of SAI International’s commitment to inclusive education, the students were gifted books under the Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo 100 Libraries Project, enriching their learning journey and nurturing their curiosity.

The visionary legacy of Late Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo continues to shine through the steadfast leadership of Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, who has carried his mission forward with unwavering dedication. Sharing her thoughts on this year’s fest, Dr. Silpi Sahoo said, “UNWIND 2025 is a testament to the boundless potential of our students. Witnessing their imagination, discipline, and collaborative spirit unfold so beautifully is truly inspiring. The guiding vision of our Founder remains deeply embedded in everything we do as we shape future-ready leaders who embody values, empathy, and global excellence.”

This year’s edition had much to offer in terms of immersive experiences on campus. Visitors sated themselves with the Global Gourmet Experience, explored the high-energy E-Sports Battle Zone, enjoyed dynamic performances at the Heritage Ensemble Stage, and reveled in the vibrancy of The Grand Open-Air Arena, which featured magical cultural presentations by students of all classes. Families enjoyed time together at the Family Play Arcade, adventure seekers flocked to The Explorers’ Action Park, and the energy of the day was amplified by the charm of The Celebrity Gala Evening, the magic of The Enchanted Carnival Rides, and the lively, spontaneous Flash Mobs that would ignite excitement across the grounds. All combined, these created an unforgettable atmosphere of joy, creativity, and youthful spirit.

The highlight of the evening was a scintillating performance by the famous bands, Bullet and Bohemians. Their electrifying stage presence and pulsating tracks found the audience in thrall as UNWIND 2025 ended with a great flourish. Later in the evening, the celebrations took on a personal touch with the Chairperson Dr. Silpi Sahoo giving specially designed SAI-branded T-shirts to celebrity guests in attendance on this unique day.