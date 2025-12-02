Footprints Becomes India’s First Major Early Education Brand to Operate with a 100% All-Women Workforce

Footprints, one of India’s leading early childcare and preschool brands, has announced that it has successfully built a 100% all-women workforce across all educator, caregiver, and center director roles—making it the only major early education network in the country to operate this model at scale. With 200+ centers across 27 cities and more than 1,500 women professionals, the brand continues to expand rapidly and is on track to reach 325 centers by 2026, strengthening its contribution to women’s workforce participation nationwide.

The foundation of Footprints’ women-led model was laid when the founders, as young parents themselves, noticed the absence of structured and safe childcare options in India. This personal need evolved into a larger purpose: to create meaningful opportunities for women—particularly those who faced challenges re-entering the workforce or lacked access to formal employment. Over the years, Footprints has developed a strong ecosystem that supports women through professional training, safe working conditions, and pathways to leadership.

Speaking about the milestone, Raj Singhal, co-founder & CEO of Footprints, said, “Footprints is not just about providing quality education to children; it’s about fostering an ecosystem of growth, inclusivity, and opportunity. Our mission extends beyond early childhood learning to creating a workplace that nurtures talent, encourages professional development, and builds a thriving community. Through our all-women educator model, we are setting new benchmarks for safety and care while empowering hundreds of women across India to pursue meaningful careers and leadership roles. We are immensely proud of the impact these women create every single day.”

Footprints’ all-women workforce has played a pivotal role in elevating early learning experiences. Women educators bring empathy, consistency, and emotionally nurturing care, strengthening parent trust and improving learning outcomes. When paired with the critically acclaimed, evidence-backed HighScope Curriculum, Footprints guarantees organized and research-supported growth in thinking, feelings, and social skills, making Footprints a reliable leader in early childhood education.

Safety and transparency remain core to Footprints’ operations. Every center follows strict protocols, including staff background verification, regular medical check-ups, child-safe infrastructure, biometric entry, and daily hygiene checks. Parents also receive live CCTV access, while robust child protection policies and a harassment-free workplace ensures a secure environment for both children and staff.

Footprints invests deeply in training and certification. Women educators undergo onboarding in child psychology, safety, communication, and classroom management, with access to formal teaching certifications through training partnerships. Many have advanced internally to center director roles, reflecting the brand’s commitment to nurturing women leaders.

As the only major preschool brand in India with a fully women-led educator and caregiver workforce, Footprints stands out for its holistic approach to safety, empowerment, and research-based learning—setting new benchmarks in early childhood care and creating meaningful, long-term career opportunities for women.