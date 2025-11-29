Red FM Announces the Fourth Edition of Riders Music Festival 2026 at a High-Octane Sundowner Event

93.5 Red FM has officially announced the fourth edition of its flagship property, the Riders Music Festival (RMF), scheduled for 21–22 February 2026at The Great India Place (GIP), Noida. Poised to return with its most expansive and diverse edition ever, RMF 2026 will once again unite India’s thriving communities of music lovers, riders, creators and culture enthusiasts through a powerful blend of music, machines, lifestyle, humour, food and adrenaline-driven experiences.

The Delhi launch of the new Streetfighter V4 took place at an exclusive sundowner event at Studio XO, Noida, where guests were treated to a curated first look at what’s in store for the upcoming festival. Elevating the excitement, the evening also featured a special unveil and showcase of standout machines, including rare vintage motorcycles, the Ducati Panigale V2, Ducati Streetfighter V4, Kawasaki KLX 450R, Honda X-ADV 750 and the Kawasaki Z1100. This impressive line-up offered a thrilling teaser of the iconic metal and cutting-edge performance bikes that RMF 2026 promises to bring to motorcycle enthusiasts.

RMF 2026 elevates the festival experience with a stronger fusion of music, riding culture and lifestyle, featuring expanded activity arenas, immersive tech zones, custom and vintage motorcycle showcases, streetwear experiences and a curated mix of riding gear and pre-owned superbikes. Strengthening community engagement, the festival will roll out 50+ Breakfast Ride Weekends across major cities and partner with Apex Racing Academy for a 100 Riders Track Day at the Buddh International Circuit, alongside FMX stunts, dirt biking zones and an international ride to Chiang Mai. With an upgraded EV Arena, improved sustainability initiatives and refreshed fan favourites, from drift arenas and gaming zones to culinary and cultural showcases, RMF 2026 also highlights the growing presence of women riders, reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity and India’s evolving motorcycling culture.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, Red FM said: “Riders Music Festival is where the open road meets music and culture. This year, we’re making RMF 2026 bigger and more inclusive for the entire riding community, with new experiences like FMX, dirt bike rides, and track sessions with Apex Racing Academy. Before the main festival, biking enthusiasts can get an exclusive on-track experience with Apex, learning advanced riding skills and feeling the thrill of the track firsthand. Along with 50+ breakfast rides and a diverse artist lineup spanning stand-up comedy, Bollywood, pop and indie, RMF continues to grow as a pan-India cultural phenomenon where mobility, creativity and community converge by bringing together riders, creators, auto brands and artists in a shared celebration of the riding lifestyle.”

The 2026 edition promises a fresh and diverse curation, blending music, culture, humour, and high-energy performances. With genres spanning stand-up comedy, hip-hop, and indie music, there is something to captivate every kind of audience. The lineup includes artists such as Mika Singh and Harsh Gujral, with more exciting names to be revealed soon.