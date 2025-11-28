Imtiaz Shaikh Honoured with Special Journalism Award by Maharashtra Urdu Academy Recognition for Distinguished Photojournalistic Contributions on Academy’s Golden Jubilee

Mumbai, Nov. 28 — Renowned Mumbai-based photojournalist and journalist Imtiaz Shaikh has been conferred with the Special Journalism Award by the Maharashtra Urdu Academy. The honour was presented during the Academy’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, marking 50 years since its establishment. The award includes a cash prize of Rs. 15,000 and a trophy.

Imtiaz Shaikh, who has been associated with Mumbai Urdu News for many years, has earned a distinguished reputation in the field of visual journalism. His photographs have appeared in several national and international newspapers and magazines, earning widespread recognition. Known for his dedication and courage, Shaikh notably captured powerful images during the Mumbai terror attacks, risking his life to document the tragedy.

Over his two-decade-long career, Imtiaz Shaikh has worked with prominent media organisations such as Mumbai Urdu News, Do Bajay Dopahar, Urdu Times, PTI, Mid-Day, Getty Images, Anadolu Agency (Turkey), Gujarat Samachar, Sun TV, and The Times of India.

In recognition of his exceptional journalistic contributions, he has previously received seven awards from various reputed institutions, including the Bombay Press Club and Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh.

Congratulating him on this achievement, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate and Urdu Academy CEO S. Shoaib Hashmi lauded Shaikh’s remarkable service to Urdu journalism and photo reporting.

Expressing his gratitude, Imtiaz Shaikh thanked the Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Academy for selecting him for this prestigious honour.

He said,

“I have been serving in journalism for the past two decades, and I will continue to do so with the same passion and commitment. I am thankful to my organisation for giving me the opportunity to serve people through journalism.”

The announcement of the award has brought immense joy to his family, friends, and fellow journalists, who celebrated this well-deserved recognition of his professional excellence.

