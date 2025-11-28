Bajaj Finance Launches the Exclusive Gold Loan Carnival with Exciting Rewards

India, Nov. 28 —

28 November 2025:-Gold has always held a special place in Indian homes. Families treasure it as jewellery, and it also acts as a dependable financial asset during times of need. A gold loan has become an emerging tool in India, helping people get quick funds without selling their jewellery. Understanding this need, Bajaj Finance has launched the exclusive Gold Loan Carnival to make borrowing simpler, secure, and more rewarding for customers.

The Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan offers loan ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore, with quick approval, competitive interest rates, and an easy online application process. The Gold Loan Carnival strengthens this experience by adding exciting rewards for eligible applicants during the festive period.

Why gold loans remain a wise financial choice

Gold loans continue to be a practical financial choice as they offer quick access to funds while keeping jewellery safe with the lender. With competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options from Bajaj Finance, customers can manage expenses with confidence and clarity.

The Gold Loan Carnival adds extra excitement by encouraging customers to make informed borrowing decisions with the chance to win attractive rewards.

Category Reward 1st Reward Travel voucher for foreign trip 2nd Reward 42″ LED TV 3rd Reward Microwaves 4th Reward Small electric appliances

Eligibility criteria for the carnival:

The Gold Loan Carnival runs from 25 November 2025 to 28 February 2026.

Customers must be and Indian citizen, aged between 21-80 years of age.

Customers must have 18-22 karat gold jewellery to pledge.

Customers must avail a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan of Rs. 1,00,000 or more.

The loan must remain active for at least 180 days.

Each customer can qualify only once during the carnival period.

The carnival makes the gold loan experience more rewarding than ever.

How to apply for a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan online

Applying for a gold loan is simple. Borrowers just need to follow these steps:

The applicant begins the process by clicking on “Apply” to start the online application.

They enter their 10-digit mobile number and select “Get OTP”.

The OTP is submitted to complete identity verification.

The applicant fills in personal details and chooses the nearest gold loan branch.

An in-principal loan eligibility letter becomes available for download.

A Bajaj Finance representative then contacts the applicant to guide them through the next steps.

How can gold loan interest calculator help

Gold loans have become popular because they allow customers to pledge their gold jewellery and get funds exactly when needed. The value of the loan depends on the market gold rate, so staying informed is important for smart borrowing. Many customers also use tools like a gold loan interest calculator to understand their estimated loan amount and interest outflow before applying. With the launch of the Gold Loan Carnival, Bajaj Finance is encouraging customers to explore gold loans with added excitement.

Documents required for gold loan and eligibility details

To make borrowing easy for customers, Bajaj Finance keeps the documents required for gold loan minimal. Customers simply need to provide basic KYC documents such as:

Aadhaar card

Voter ID

Driving licence

Passport

NREGA job card

Letter from NPR

Since the loan is secured against gold jewellery, income proof is usually not required, making it accessible for a wider section of applicants.

Conclusion

The Bajaj Finance Gold Loan Carnival brings together value, convenience, and festive excitement. With rewards for eligible customers, competitive interest rates, and a smooth application process, it offers a complete package for those looking to borrow against their gold. As gold continues to remain an important asset in Indian homes, using it wisely through a gold loan remains a smart financial decision.

T&C Apply

