8th CPC arrear estimations for Level 6-10 workers

The 8th Pay Commission is presently holding assessments with worker and pensioner bodies and other stakeholders. They finished up their conferences in Jammu & & Kashmir on Thursday. As the 8th Pay Commission slowly deals with its suggestions, main civil servant aspire to discover just how much of an income trek they can get out of the 8th CPC. The walking in their income will likewise identify the defaults they will get for the hold-up in the execution of the 8th Pay Commission report.

While the federal government might take more than a year to execute the 8th CPC’s report of suggestions, we have actually created some computations on the approximated financial obligations that Level 6-10 workers might get since of the hold-up in the 8th CPC report.

Check Out: 8th Pay Commission income calculator: How much defaults can Level 6 staff member get at 2, 2.15, 2.28 and 2.57 fitment aspects

Defaults for 8th Pay Commission report hold-up

Typically, main civil servant get financial obligations from the day after the conclusion of the previous pay commission. Considering that the 7th Pay Commission’s period ended on December 31, 2025, workers are more than likely to get the financial obligations from January 1, 2026, onwards.

What are the financial obligations they can get for the 8th Pay Commission postpone?

Main civil servant generally get defaults based upon the boost in their standard pay. Dearness allowance is factored in the fitment element, and staff members do not get a different arrear for this. As far as your house lease allowance (HRA), kid education allowance (CEA) and transportation allowance (TPTA) are worried, the federal government modifies their rates, however does not offer financial obligations for them.

Check Out: 8th Pay Commission wage walking: How much financial obligations can Level 3 worker get at 2.0, 2.15, 2.28 and 2.57 fitment elements

How does the federal government pick the arrear?

The federal government determines the distinction of a staff member’s wage in the previous pay commission which in the brand-new pay commission and multiplies it by the variety of postponed months in the application of the pay commission report.

The fundamental wage of a Level 1 worker in the 7th Pay Commission is Rs 18,000. If the federal government selects a 2.15 fitment element for the 8th Pay Commission and hold-ups the report execution by 20 months, their arrear estimation can be as follows-

Details Elements Wage in 7th CPC 18,000 Approximated income in 8th CPC (at 2.15 fitment element 38,700 Salary increment 20,700 Arrear months (approximated) 20 Approximated arrear 4,14,000

For the number of months can main civil servant get financial obligations?

It will depend upon the notice date of the 8th Pay Commission. If the federal government executes the report in the 2nd half of 2027, workers might get financial obligations for 20-24 months. It will be understood just when the federal government informs the 8th Pay Commission report.

Who are the Level 6-10 main civil servant?

A few of the popular posts in various main federal government departments for Level 6-10 staff members are as follows:

Pay Level Standard Pay (Starting) Normal Posts Level 6 Rs 35,400 Inspectors in some departments, Upper Division supervisory personnel, Junior Engineers, Section Officers (in particular companies), Sub-Inspectors in CAPFs Level 7 Rs 44,900 Earnings Tax Inspectors, GST Inspectors, Preventive Officers, Examiners, Assistant Section Officers (Central Secretariat), Assistant Enforcement Officers Level 8 Rs 47,600 Senior Inspectors, Section Officers in some departments, Assistant Audit Officers (after promo), Assistant Accounts Officers Level 9 Rs 53,100 Senior Section Officers, Accounts Officers, Private Secretaries, Assistant Directors in some companies Level 10 Rs 56,100 Entry-level Group A officers such as Civil Services officers after induction/training, Assistant Commissioners in some departments, Assistant Directors, Entry-level Gazetted Officers

What may be the arrear quantities of Level 6-10 workers in the 8th Pay Commission?

We will provide the approximated arrear quantities Level that 6-10 main civil servant may get based upon 2.0, 2.15, 2.28, 2.57 and 2.86 fitment aspects. We are taking a look at a 20-month duration determining these defaults, presuming workers will get payments for the timeframe from January 2026 to August 2027.

(Calculation source: Ramachandran Krishnamoorthy, Associate Partner, Managed Services, BDO India)

20-month arrear estimations at 2.0 fitment aspect

Level Present Basic (Rs) Modified Basic (Rs) Boost in Basic (Rs) Defaults for 20 months (Rs) 6 35,400 70,800 35,400 7,08,000 7 44,900 89,800 44,900 8,98,000 8 47,600 95,200 47,600 9,52,000 9 53,100 1,06,200 53,100 10,62,000 10 56,100 1,12,200 56,100 11,22,000

20-month arrear computations at 2.15 fitment aspect

Level Existing Basic (Rs) Modified Basic (Rs) Boost in Basic (Rs) Defaults for 20 months (Rs) 6 35,400 76,110 40,710 8,14,200 7 44,900 96,535 51,635 10,32,700 8 47,600 1,02,340 54,740 10,94,800 9 53,100 1,14,165 61,065 12,21,300 10 56,100 1,20,615 64,515 12,90,300

20-month arrear computations at 2.28 fitment aspect

Level Existing Basic (Rs) Modified Basic (Rs) Boost in Basic (Rs) Defaults for 20 months (Rs) 6 35,400 80,712 45,312 9,06,240 7 44,900 1,02,372 57,472 11,49,440 8 47,600 1,08,528 60,928 12,18,560 9 53,100 1,21,068 67,968 13,59,360 10 56,100 1,27,908 71,808 14,36,160

20-month arrear computations at 2.57 fitment element

Level Existing Basic (Rs) Modified Basic (Rs) Boost in Basic (Rs) Financial obligations for 20 months (Rs) 6 35,400 90,978 55,578 11,11,560 7 44,900 1,15,393 70,493 14,09,860 8 47,600 1,22,332 74,732 14,94,640 9 53,100 1,36,467 83,367 16,67,340 10 56,100 1,44,177 88,077 17,61,540

20-month arrear estimations at 2.86 fitment element