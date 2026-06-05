Mallikarjun Kharge submits election for RS

Bengaluru, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge submitted election documents for the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka at Vidhana Soudha here on Friday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, previous CM Siddaramaiah, Congress basic secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K C Venugopal, and a number of ministers existed.

The election documents were sent to the Assembly secretary M K Vishalakshi, authorities stated.

Kharge is the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and his term in the Upper House of the Parliament is concerning an end on June 25.

The celebration has actually likewise fielded Pawan Khera and Mansoor Ali Khan for the Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka.

Khera belongs to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and heads the celebration’s media and promotion department.

Khan is an AICC secretary who had actually unsuccessfully objected to the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Bangalore Central constituency. The 2 leaders would submit election documents later on, Congress sources stated.

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