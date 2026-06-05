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Home Business Centre to bridge spaces in safeguarding nation’s borders

Centre to bridge spaces in safeguarding nation’s borders

By
Leslie Atkins
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Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stated the federal government will not endure market modifications in West Bengal, Tripura and Bihar, asserting that the Centre is taking actions to bridge spaces in securing the nation’s borders.

Shah, attending to BSF workers at Lankamura Border Outpost in Tripura, likewise stated that the federal government’s “smart border” job remains in the last.

“Demographic changes in West Bengal, Tripura and Bihar will not be tolerated… The Centre is making all efforts to bridge the gaps in guarding international borders,” the home minister stated.

Check out: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari voices issue over concretisation of Kolkata, states green cover guidelines were being neglected

“The concept of ‘smart border’ will be implemented in seven to eight places of the country as a pilot project,” he stated.

The brand-new security grid will consist of advanced tech, regional administration and border guards, Shah included.

Check out: “Modi Govt putting integrity of Census at risk”: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

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