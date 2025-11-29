UNFPA India Advocates for Demographic Resilience at the 46th Conference of the Indian Association for the Study of Population; Felicitates the International Union for the Scientific Study of Population for UN Population Award

Keynote by UNFPA India Representative Andrea Wojnar focused on India’s demographic dividend and the significance of investing in youth

Felicitation ceremony honoured IUSSP for its pivotal role in advancing global population science

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India today felicitated the International Union for the Scientific Study of Population (IUSSP) for receiving the prestigious 2025 United Nations Population Award (Institutional Category) for its exemplary contribution in advancing global population science and fostering evidence-based policymaking. The felicitation took place during the 46th Annual Conference of the Indian Association for the Study of Population (IASP), thus setting the stage for critical discussions on India’s demographic future.

The UN Population Award, received by IUSSP, whose current President is Dr. Shireen Jejeebhoy, recognizes the organization’s excellence in population research and its role in fostering global collaboration among demographers.

Dr. Shireen Jejeebhoy, President, International Union for the Scientific Study of Population (IUSSP) 2022-2025, said, “It is a great honour for IUSSP to receive the 2025 United Nations Population Award. As Former UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem noted, the award affirms IUSSP’s role as a global leader in advancing population science. It recognises our contributions to evidence generation, capacity building, and global networks. At a time of complex demographic shifts — from ageing to climate-related mobility — rigorous, independent research is more crucial than ever. IUSSP remains committed to informing policies that uphold rights and advance sustainable development.”

The IASP conference (27-29 November), themed “People, Planet, Prosperity: Demographic Drivers of India’s Inclusive Growth,” focuses on leveraging the country’s youth bulge for inclusive and sustainable growth. It is organized by IASP in collaboration with the National Atlas & Thematic Mapping Organisation (NATMO) and the Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI).

The session was graced by Chief Guest: Prof. K. N. Singh, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Central University of South Bihar; Guest of Honour: Shri Vijay Bharti, IAS, Secretary to the Government of West Bengal; and Special Guest: Prof. A. P. Singh, Director General, National Library, Kolkata.

Andrea M. Wojnar, UNFPA India Representative, delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session, focusing on the critical intersection of population dynamics, climate change, and equitable development in India. She said, “India stands at the epicentre of a demographic revolution, home to the world’s largest youth population. India’s path to prosperity depends on turning this demographic advantage into a model for resilient, equitable development. Our felicitation of IUSSP today reflects this same conviction that the power of data, science, and global partnership can ensure every person is counted, every voice is heard, and no one is left behind.”

The conference served as a powerful reminder that addressing the complexities of India’s demographic transition requires a rights-based roadmap that prioritizes reproductive autonomy at the heart of sustainable development and invests in the well-being of its vast youth population. The generation and use of robust demographic data advances population science and helps ensure that national policies are informed by evidence, leading to more equitable and inclusive growth for all in India.