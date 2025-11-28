Odysse Electric Signs MoU with Shriram Green Finance to Accelerate Adoption of Electric Two-Wheelers in India

Odysse Electric Vehicles, one of India’s fastest-growing premium electric vehicle manufacturers, has announced a strategic partnership by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shriram Green Finance Limited to provide easy financing solutions for offer easy and affordable financing solutions for electric two-wheelers.

Under this partnership, everyday riders, small shop owners, delivery executives, and families will now get easy and flexible financing options to buy Odysse’s electric scooters through Shriram Green Finance’s wide network across India. This collaboration makes owning an EV simpler and more affordable, helping more people switch to cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable mobility with ease.

Speaking on the partnership, Nemin Vora, Founder and CEO, Odysse Electric, said: “Our alliance represents more than a partnership — it is a commitment to redefining how India moves. By uniting advanced EV innovation with inclusive financing, we are opening the doors to a cleaner, smarter, and democratically accessible mobility ecosystem. Together, we aim to empower every citizen to be part of the electric revolution and shape a future where sustainability is not an option, but a way of life.”

Mr Nanda Gopal, National Business Head, Shriram Green Finance Limited, said:

“With this MoU, Odysse and Shriram Green Finance aim to reduce barriers to EV adoption, accelerate deployment of zero-emission commercial vehicles, and contribute to India’s mission of achieving net zero emissions.”