AIFI Hosts Special Session on ‘Emerging Technology in Forging’ in Bengaluru, Showcasing the Future of Smart Manufacturing

The Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI), the apex body representing India’s forging sector, recently organised a Special Session on “Emerging Technology in Forging” in Bengaluru. The knowledge-focused session brought together senior industry leaders, technology experts, and forging professionals to discuss how innovation, automation, and digital transformation are reshaping the future of the forging ecosystem. The event aimed to spotlight opportunities that new-age technologies offer for enhancing operational efficiency, productivity, and sustainability within the sector.

The session commenced with welcome remarks by Mr. Vivek Bansal, Director, Bansal Precision Forge Pvt. Ltd., setting the tone for a focused discussion on technology-led growth. This was followed by a detailed presentation by Mr. Senthil Kumar R, Nasscom Centre of Excellence – IoT & AI, on how Artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of things (IoT) and automation are reshaping the forging industry. He highlighted practical use cases and the growing relevance of smart, connected manufacturing.

This was followed by an engaging session on “Driving Digital Transformation in the Forging Sector” by Dr. Amit Goyal and Dr. Manju Gupta from BizSol Technologies. Their presentation showcased how advanced ERP systems, digital integration, and data intelligence are enabling forging companies to transition into the Industry 4.0 era with greater agility and efficiency. Adding further depth, Mr. Ajit Gaikwad, Yeskolube India Pvt. Ltd., spoke on the “Importance of Forging Die Lubricant” and its direct role in productivity and die life. The final presentation by Mr. Ramakrishna D, Orb Energy, focused on “Powering Indian Enterprise with Solar,” highlighting how renewable energy adoption is becoming a strategic advantage.

Commenting on the session, Mr. Yash Munot, President of The Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI), said, “At AIFI, our priority has always been to empower the forging industry with knowledge, capability, and a clear roadmap for the future. As the sector enters a new phase driven by digital and technological advancement, it is essential that our members understand and adopt these innovations at the right pace. This session reinforces AIFI’s commitment to enabling industry-wide transformation through meaningful collaborations, continuous engagement with technology leaders, and creating platforms that help our members stay globally competitive. We remain focused on strengthening India’s forging ecosystem and ensuring it continues to play a pivotal role in the country’s industrial and economic progress”.

AIFI continues to lead the forging sector by promoting innovation, driving policy conversations, and empowering members with advanced solutions. The organisation is focused on helping the industry adapt to emerging challenges while contributing to India’s broader industrial growth and global competitiveness.