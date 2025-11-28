Hindustan Zinc Concludes a High-Impact Showcase at IITF 2025 With Its ‘Zung Ke Khilaaf Zinc’ Awareness Campaign

Nostalgic and relatable Crowd-Pulling Galvanization Demo, Interactive Quiz & Strong Visitor Engagement mark a successful showcase

More than 1 lakh visitors engaged with company’s ‘Zung Ke Khilaaf Zinc’ Awareness Drive at IITF 2025

Highlighted India’s Corrosion Challenges and Zinc’s Role in Building a Rust-Free Bharat

Hindustan Zinc Limited (BSE: 500188; NSE: HINDZINC), the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and among the top five global silver producers, marks a successful close to its presence at the 44 India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025. Hindustan Zinc captivated visitors with an immersive and highly engaging showcase located in the Mining Pavilion. The company’s flagship campaign, ‘Zung Ke Khilaaf Zinc’, designed to educate citizens about the critical importance of galvanization in protecting vehicles, infrastructure and everyday assets against corrosion. The activation drew strong participation from visitors across all age groups, tapping into a powerful sense of nostalgia. A vintage Priya scooter served as a compelling visual centrepiece, strategically placed to create an immediate emotional connect with the audience. This effective setup clearly demonstrated how galvanization continues to win the battle against rust, ensuring long-term durability and dependable performance.

This year, Hindustan Zinc showcased galvanization in a fresh, engaging way by presenting a vintage scooter structure, split into two contrasting halves – one galvanized and the other non-galvanized. This striking comparison visually demonstrated how zinc galvanization shields surfaces from rust and corrosion, helping visitors understand the real-world impact of galvanization on durability, safety, and long-term infrastructure strength. The installation served as a powerful and relatable tool to explain how corrosion affects everyday objects as well as large-scale national infrastructure.

Ms. Farida Naik, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines, who commended the campaign said, “‘Zung Ke Khilaaf Zinc’ is exactly what public outreach should look like. The ‘Zung Ke Khilaaf Zinc’ activation was brilliant in its clarity, its engagement, and its ability to connect with citizens. It turned a technical concept into a meaningful, impactful lesson that was easily the educational highlight of the Mining Pavilion.”

To further gauge public awareness of corrosion and galvanization, Hindustan Zinc conducted on-ground conversations, where visitors answered a short set of simple questions and discussed the importance of zinc and affordability of the process. The response was exceptional, with over 2,000participants completing the quiz, offering valuable insights into public understanding of Zinc’s role in protecting steel. In total, the Hindustan Zinc stall recorded over 1 lakh people underscoring the strong interest generated by the campaign.

Speaking about the company’s showcase, Hindustan Zinc CEO, Arun Misra quoted, “This year at IITF, our goal was to make the crucial concept of galvanization simple, visual, and profoundly relatable for the public. The ‘Zung Ke Khilaaf Zinc’ activation powerfully demonstrated the importance of corrosion protection, not just in everyday life, but in building our national infrastructure and contributing to Viksit Bharat. The overwhelmingly encouraging response we received reinforces the urgent need for public awareness on galvanization, and we are proud to lead this vital conversation.”

In addition to the galvanization awareness drive, the wow moment for visitors were Hindustan Zinc’s broader trade fair showcase, including an RFID-enabled interactive installation on the role of critical minerals in India’s Critical Mineral Mission and global energy transition, an AR/VR mine tour offering a virtual experience of Rampura Agucha Mine and Chanderiya Lead Zinc Smelter, and a product zone displaying Special High Grade Zinc, 99.997% Pure Silver and EcoZen, Asia’s first low-carbon green zinc and a AI-based photo souvenir to take away. The company’s exhibit also featured products from its flagship social impact programmes – Sakhi and Upaya, reflecting the company’s commitment to community empowerment and rural livelihoods.

Hindustan Zinc’s presence at IITF 2025 once again highlights its commitment to advancing India’s Critical Mineral Mission, promoting awareness on rust prevention and material protection, and advocating for long-lasting, sustainable infrastructure solutions to contribute towards a Viksit Bharat.