FUJIFILM India Reinforces Commitment to Expansion in Eastern India, Showcases its Range of Products in Eastern Print and Pack Kolkata

FUJIFILM India, a leader in imaging technology, showcased its innovative product lines at Eastern Print and Pack Kolkata. The product line included the versatile Revoria Press™ family and the high-performance Apeos Pro and Apeos devices. The Revoria Press™ line-up showcased at Eastern Print and Pack included the five-color EC2100S and SC285S models, and the Apeos Pro C650 entry production color machines, offering compact designs, exceptional speed, and high-quality printing. Meanwhile, the Apeos C5570 color devices, designed for efficient SRA3 print delivering outstanding performance and quality.

The new Revoria Press™ EC2100S, with a high-speed output of 100 pages per minute, caters to commercial printing, quick printers, and the photo market. The SC285S and SC285 models, printing at 85 pages per minute, are ideal for quick printers, photo books, and short-run proofing. These compact presses deliver exceptional image quality using Vertical Toner Development Technology, LED Print Head Technology, and Revoria Flow RIP with Super EA Eco Toner. Supporting paper weights from 52 to 400 GSM and sizes from 90 x 146 mm to 330 x 1,300 mm, they handle various media types, including coated, uncoated, and textured papers. The optional Smart Monitoring Gate D1 ensures real-time color correction and alignment, maintaining print quality and productivity.

The Apeos Pro C650 is an entry production color device ideal for short-run jobs, quick printers, and placement across various organizations such as corporates, shops, and government agencies. It offers high-resolution 2,400 x 2,400 dpi printing at a rapid speed of 65 pages per minute, media weight handling from 60 GSM to 350 GSM, and three state-of-the-art RIP options: DMP controller, Fiery, and FUJIFILM’s proprietary RIP GP Controller D02.

The Apeos C5570 series offers class-leading print resolution of 1200 x 2400 dpi, producing vivid, life-like images with exceptional clarity. Equipped with Single Pass Dual Scan functionality as standard and delivering scanning speeds of up to 160 ipm, the devices ensure high efficiency and accuracy for demanding workflows. Their versatile media handling includes four paper output trays and support for sizes up to SRA3, along with paper weights ranging from 52 to 300 gsm. Additionally, the series enables banner printing of up to 320 x 1200 mm from the Bypass Tray, addressing diverse and evolving printing requirements of customers.



Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, commented, “Eastern Print and Pack continues to be one of the most important platforms for engaging with India’s vibrant print community, especially in the East market which holds tremendous potential. Our participation this year underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with world-class printing technology that delivers precision, speed, and long-term reliability. With our latest Revoria Press™ and Apeos Series, we aim to support customers in enhancing productivity while maintaining exceptional print quality across diverse applications.”

Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communication and Device Technology, FUJIFILM India, further added, “We are thrilled to showcase the Revoria Press™ series and Apeos Pro and Apeos devices representing the pinnacle of our printing technology at in Eastern Print and Pack Kolkata. As a business region for us, east is gaining momentum and I feel in the near future the market will get matured and demand high-end products for which we are strengthening our product portfolio, partner network and service capabilities in the region. Our products combine cutting-edge features with unmatched quality enabling businesses to produce high-impact prints with greater efficiency and realize the value of over 90 years of technology that we bring-in.

The showcase of these products highlights the importance of the East market for FUJIFILM India and the company’s commitment to providing advanced, next-generation technology tailored to meet the evolving needs of customers and industries in the region. With its latest offerings, FUJIFILM India continues to lead the digital printing industry by combining compact design, high-speed functionality, and advanced color management tools. Whether for commercial printing, small businesses, or service counters, these product lines deliver flexibility, efficiency, and exceptional image quality.



