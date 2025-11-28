BLive EZY’s EV Rental Franchise Model Gains Strong Traction; Set to Double Fleet With 5,000 Upcoming EVs in Bangalore

BLive, India’s leading electric mobility platform, announces a major scale-up of its EV fleet in Bangalore with the deployment of 5,000 additional electric 2-wheelers, strengthening last-mile delivery for Q-commerce platforms such as Zepto, Blinkit, and BigBasket. This expansion aligns with BLive EZY’s rapid nationwide growth, supported by its strong network of franchise partners and robust enterprise demand.

BLive continues to collaborate with India’s most trusted OEMs—including leading brands such as Ampere, OLA, TVS, BGauss, Lectrix, and others—to provide reliable, high-performance electric scooters built for B2B operations. These partnerships ensure consistent vehicle availability, enhanced performance, and seamless integration into BLive’s expanding fleet ecosystem.

The BLive EZY franchise model has emerged as one of India’s most attractive opportunities for EV entrepreneurship. Franchise partners typically invest in a fleet of 25–30 EVs, while the BLive team manages end-to-end operations, including deployment, maintenance, rider assignment, and on-ground execution. This FOCO (Franchise-Owned, Company-Operated) approach guarantees monthly rental income of ₹5,000–₹5,500 per vehicle, enabling partners to earn up to 200% returns over four years—without any operational burden.

Partners can track their entire fleet through the BLive Smart Fleet dashboard, which offers real-time insights on vehicle health, deployments, earnings, and operational efficiencies—making fleet management transparent, predictable, and accessible from anywhere.

With strong momentum over the last quarter, BLive EZY has scaled operations across Bangalore, Goa, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune, backed by rising demand from the delivery, logistics, and employee mobility sectors. Today, BLive EZY has a network of 50+ franchise partners and a fleet of 3,000+ EVs, positioning it among India’s fastest-growing EV rental and fleet management platforms.

Quote from Sandeep Mukherjee, CEO & Co-Founder, BLive

“The BLive EZY franchise model has proven to be a successful and profitable opportunity

for new-age entrepreneurs who want to be part of India’s EV growth story,” said Sandeep Mukherjee, CEO & Co-Founder, BLive. “Our focus remains on building a scalable EV ecosystem powered by trusted OEM partners, strong franchise networks, and smart fleet technology.”