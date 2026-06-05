India Maintains Key Interest Rates; Unveils Measures To Boost Dollar Inflows

The Reserve Bank of India left its crucial policy rates the same on Friday and revealed a multitude of procedures to draw in dollar inflows as the rupee continues to move in the middle of a mix of rising oil rates, foreign capital outflows from emerging markets and geopolitical threats activated by the Middle East dispute.

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, all chose to hold the policy repo rate at 5.25 percent. The committee likewise chose to continue with the neutral position.

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