Maruti Suzuki introduces India’s very first flex-fuel lorry

The timing follows a considerable turning point in India’s nationwide fuel program. Credit: Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki Motor Corporation)

Maruti Suzuki India has actually presented the Wagon R FFV, marking the very first Suzuki design crafted to run on any mix of ethanol and fuel.

Suzuki Motor’s Indian subsidiary has actually placed the car as a step to decrease particle matter emissions and enhance regional air quality.

The launch sits within a broader powertrain diversity method at Suzuki, which covers hybrids, battery electrical automobiles, and compressed gas and compressed biogas choices in addition to flex-fuel innovation.

The business states this multi-technology method is meant to line up with differing local energy facilities and consumer requirements.

It stated: “Mass production of automobiles equipped with this technology marks a first in the Indian automotive industry.”

The timing follows a considerable turning point in India’s nationwide fuel program.

India accomplished 10% ethanol mixing in gas by 2022, some 5 months ahead of schedule, and consequently advanced its 20% mixing target from 2030 to 2025.

The nation reached the E20 limit in mid-2025, 5 years previously than initially prepared.

According to a different press declaration, policy steps consisting of ensured ethanol rates, the opening of numerous feedstock sources, and a fast growth of domestic distillation capability were credited with making it possible for the sped up development.

Maruti Suzuki’s production efficiency has actually on the other hand stayed robust.

Worldwide output in April 2026 reached 304,040 systems, an 11.4% year-on-year boost and the 8th successive month of development, driven by record abroad production.

India contributed 209,501 systems to that overall.

Worldwide sales in the exact same month climbed up 20.9% year-on-year to 309,237 systems.

Japan tape-recorded a 2.9% sales decrease and extending a run of 7 successive falls in minivehicle sales.

Exports grew 9.2% year-on-year to 17,821 systems, with the January– April cumulative overall up 24.2%.

On the capability front, Maruti Suzuki late last month started production at its 2nd car assembly plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana, with the Victoris SUV as the inaugural design.

The center includes 250,000 systems of yearly capability, bringing the Kharkhoda website’s combined overall to 500,000 systems each year.

“Maruti Suzuki launches India’s first flex-fuel vehicle” was initially developed and released by Just Auto, a GlobalData owned brand name.