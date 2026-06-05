Delhi labourer eliminated, 2 hurt as wall collapses throughout sewage line operate in Lodhi Colony

A limit wall and an adjacent storeroom collapsed throughout
“A 55-year-old labourer was eliminated and 2 others were hurt after a border wall and an adjacent storeroom collapsed throughout rainwater drain and sewage line building work at Lodhi Crematorium in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony location early on Friday (June 5, 2026),” cops stated.
“The event happened at 1.08 a.m. when excavation and pipe-laying work was being performed by the Public Works Department (PWD) utilizing a JCB and a Hydra maker,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari stated.
According to authorities, the excavation set off the collapse of a limit wall and a nearby storage structure, trapping 3 labourers under the particles. A call concerning the event was gotten at 1.18 a.m., following which workers from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), regional authorities and ambulance services hurried to the area. 2 employees were taken out throughout the preliminary rescue efforts, while the 3rd was later on liberated from the debris. All 3 were hurried to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
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“The deceased was recognized as Devendra, who was saved unconscious and stated brought dead at the medical facility, “authorities stated.”The hurt were recognized as Rajesh (48), who sustained injuries to his face and lips and is reported to be steady, and Umar (20 ), who went through diagnostic scans and is mentioned to be out of risk,” they stated.
“The rescue operation has actually been finished and the website protected,” authorities stated. Cops have actually started a questions to determine obligation for the occurrence and needed legal action is being taken in accordance with law.
Released – June 05, 2026 01:49 pm IST