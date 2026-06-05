Delhi labourer eliminated, 2 hurt as wall collapses throughout sewage line operate in Lodhi Colony

A limit wall and an adjacent storeroom collapsed throughout

rainwater drain and sewage line building and construction work at Lodhi Crematorium, in New Delhi on June 5, 2026.|Image Credit: PTI

“A 55-year-old labourer was eliminated and 2 others were hurt after a border wall and an adjacent storeroom collapsed throughout rainwater drain and sewage line building work at Lodhi Crematorium in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony location early on Friday (June 5, 2026),” cops stated.

“The event happened at 1.08 a.m. when excavation and pipe-laying work was being performed by the Public Works Department (PWD) utilizing a JCB and a Hydra maker,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari stated.

According to authorities, the excavation set off the collapse of a limit wall and a nearby storage structure, trapping 3 labourers under the particles. A call concerning the event was gotten at 1.18 a.m., following which workers from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), regional authorities and ambulance services hurried to the area. 2 employees were taken out throughout the preliminary rescue efforts, while the 3rd was later on liberated from the debris. All 3 were hurried to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

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