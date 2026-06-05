At 76, Naidu pedals 5.5 km of midday heat for a greener Visakhapatnam

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore and Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu riding bikes to mark World Environment Day, on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Friday. |

Image Credit: K.R. Deepak

Andhra University has actually seen lots of events. Chancellors, convocations, going to dignitaries, planting saplings with the practiced ease of individuals who understand they are being photographed. Friday’s World Environment Day program at the AU Engineering Grounds was, for the a lot of part, that sort of event. The Chief Minister got on an e-bicycle and rode 5.5 kilometres through the city in the midday heat, and it ended up being something else.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu cycles down Visakhapatnam’s Beach Road on World Environment Day, Friday. pic.twitter.com/TVBvnvxAu2 — The Hindu – Andhra Pradesh (@THAndhra) June 5, 2026

N. Chandrababu Naidu, 76, had actually gotten here by helicopter at 10.20 a.m., landing at a helipad established within the school. The seaside heat was currently substantial, the mercury above 35 degrees Celsius, and the humidity around 70%. When somebody mentioned that the program was being kept in penalizing summer season heat, Mr. Naidu was unfazed. That, he stated, was exactly the factor more trees required to be planted. He planted a sapling. He attended to the media. And after that he stated, with the directness that has long significant his public way, that just 25% of this 450-acre school was green which this was unsatisfactory.