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At 76, Naidu pedals 5.5 km of midday heat for a greener Visakhapatnam

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Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore and Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu riding bicycles to mark World Environment Day, on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore and Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu riding bikes to mark World Environment Day, on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Friday. |

Image Credit: K.R. Deepak

Andhra University has actually seen lots of events. Chancellors, convocations, going to dignitaries, planting saplings with the practiced ease of individuals who understand they are being photographed. Friday’s World Environment Day program at the AU Engineering Grounds was, for the a lot of part, that sort of event. The Chief Minister got on an e-bicycle and rode 5.5 kilometres through the city in the midday heat, and it ended up being something else.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu cycles down Visakhapatnam’s Beach Road on World Environment Day, Friday. pic.twitter.com/TVBvnvxAu2

— The Hindu – Andhra Pradesh (@THAndhra) June 5, 2026

N. Chandrababu Naidu, 76, had actually gotten here by helicopter at 10.20 a.m., landing at a helipad established within the school. The seaside heat was currently substantial, the mercury above 35 degrees Celsius, and the humidity around 70%. When somebody mentioned that the program was being kept in penalizing summer season heat, Mr. Naidu was unfazed. That, he stated, was exactly the factor more trees required to be planted. He planted a sapling. He attended to the media. And after that he stated, with the directness that has long significant his public way, that just 25% of this 450-acre school was green which this was unsatisfactory.

The contrast he grabbed was Tirumala, where plant now covers almost 90%of the hills. Andhra University, he stated, need to desire the very same. He directed Vice-Chancellor G. P. Raja Sekhar to work towards a net-zero school, with photovoltaic panels on structures producing sufficient power for all university requires, uninhabited land provided over to trees and waste processed into biogas. The school, in his informing, must end up being a biodiversity park and an understanding center, a location that teaches sustainability by embodying it.

The aspiration extended beyond the school. Mr. Naidu stated the State was dedicated to raising Andhra Pradesh’s green cover to 50 %, which action would be handled all fronts to secure the city’s environment, consisting of at the port. The recommendation to the port was pointed: coal dust from port operations has actually been a relentless complaint amongst homeowners of the city’s northern areas. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, he included, was leading an effort to disperse 5 crore seed balls throughout the State as part of the more comprehensive greening effort.

He included, with a smile, that celebration employees who grew their saplings well may discover election tickets simpler to come by.

He installed an e-bicycle. Through the Three Town police headquarters, past the Polamamba temple, along Waltair and down Beach Road, he covered the range to the location of the National Workshop on Seafood Export in 21 minutes and 18 seconds. He waved to individuals on the pavements as he went. He would cycle back to the helipad also, the bike his picked mode of transportation throughout his time in the city.

It was a thoroughly staged minute, no concern. On a day when the heat index made standing in the sun an act of endurance, a 76-year-old Chief Minister picking an e-bicycle over an air-conditioned car, with chosen agents and authorities riding together with, brought its own straightforward force.

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Amongst those present were Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, State Social Welfare Minister and district in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, and Government Whip P. V. G. R. Naidu (Ganababu). MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao (Bheemili), Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu (Visakhapatnam East), Ch. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas (Visakhapatnam South), Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju (Visakhapatnam North) and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu (Pendurthi) were likewise present.

District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore, VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal, VMRDA Commissioner Tej Bharat, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Oil Seeds Corporation Chairman Gandi Babji, and Seethamraju Sudhakar of NTR Vaidya Seva were amongst the authorities present.

Released – June 05, 2026 01:49 pm IST

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