Day 2 of Shillong Literary Festival 2025 unfolds with captivating, insightful discussions



~HCM announces expansion of Chief Minister’s Research Grant; 75 scholars to be supported for research on Khasi, Garo and Jaintia Tribes~

Day 2 of the Shillong Literary Festival continued to captivate audiences with a wide range of intellectually stimulating sessions and discussions spanning cinema, poetry, history, and culture.

The day began with Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister, reflecting on the festival’s evolution from a small gathering to a major platform. Sharing his insights, he said, “Next time, we should have a writing competition. Allow, kids to write, give them a platform. Take them to somebody mentoring them. Meghalaya should become a place where writing becomes part of our system, our culture.”

The Hon’ble Chief Minister highlighted a ₹133-crore economic return from recent cultural investments, reaffirming his vision of positioning Shillong as India’s next arts and literary capital. To further promote research on the roots, history, and culture of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo tribes, he announced the expansion of the Chief Minister’s Research Grant to support 75 scholars this year. He added that a dedicated team is already in place to conduct an in-depth study on the three tribes.

He also informed the audience that the entire façade of Ward’s Lake is set for a major transformation, with ₹20 crores already sanctioned and an additional ₹30 crores in the pipeline. The upgrades include laser light installations depicting the state’s history and the creation of permanent arenas for year-round cultural events, ensuring a continuous festive calendar from the Literary Festival through Christmas.

Today’s lineup brought together writers, academicians, and filmmakers from across India and beyond, contributing to open discussions celebrating literature in all its forms. Day 2 commenced with multiple book launches, including River Traveller – Journeys of the Tsangpo-Brahmaputra from Tibet to the Bay of Bengal, Wad ia ka malade (Khasi), European Writing in the Khasi Hills, BSF and Meghalaya – Through the Lens of a Border Man, and From Isolation to Integration: Geopolitics of India’s Northeast.

The first session, “Life Beyond the Metro”, featured Shri Vinay Pathak, Shri Dominic Sangma, and Shri Rajat Kapoor in a conversation with Smti Shahana Chatterjee on the new geographies of Indian cinema, web series, and storytelling.

and in a conversation with on the new geographies of Indian cinema, web series, and storytelling. Shri Dominic Sangma recalled listening to oral stories from his grandfather and village elders, noting that “stories are everywhere” and waiting to be told to the world. He shared that he is currently working on the third part of his trilogy and expressed gratitude to Hello Meghalaya, the state’s OTT platform, for supporting his latest film.

Shri Rajat Kapoor reflected on the challenges facing independent cinema, stating that the spirit of filmmaking is alive but asking humorously, “But where is the audience?” He shared that his next film is expected in 2026 and that another project featuring Shri Vinay Pathak will begin in a few months.

Shri Vinay Pathak expressed his gratitude for being invited to the Shillong Literary Festival, shared his excitement about working again in Shri Rajat Kapoor’s film, and added that he looks forward to travelling.

