India Autism Center (IAC) Unveils Caregiver Outreach Programme to Train 300 Specialized Caregivers for a First-of-its-Kind Residential Ecosystem

India Autism Center (IAC), a pioneering non-profit organization committed to building a world-class, inclusive support system for individuals with autism and related developmental conditions, has announced the launch of its Caregiver Hiring and Outreach Programme. This transformative initiative aims to recruit and train approximately 300 highly skilled caregivers, including nurses and special educators in an equal ratio, who will serve as full-time support professionals at – Samavesh, IAC’s purpose-built residential care facility set to open in November 2026.

Designed to set a new benchmark in specialized caregiving, the programme includes an intensive three-month orientation curriculum that blends technical expertise with compassionate, empathetic engagement with neurodivergent individuals. The training equips candidates with advanced caregiving skills, focusing on cutting-edge behaviour management techniques, specialized communication strategies tailored for children on the autism spectrum, and ethics-driven, dignity-centred care practices. The objective is to ensure that every individual at Samavesh receives personalized, structured support within a safe and supportive environment.

At Samavesh, these caregivers will play a central role in every individual’s holistic development. Their responsibilities will extend beyond routine health monitoring to include supporting adaptive life-skill development, facilitating community integration activities, fostering emotional well-being, and providing consistent, relationship-based care that strengthens each child’s confidence and independence.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Jaishankar Natarajan, Chief Executive Officer and Director, India Autism Center, said, “The Caregiver Programme is not merely a recruitment effort, it is a meaningful step toward strengthening dignity, enhancing quality of life, and ensuring long-term support for the people we serve. At India Autism Center, our goal has always been to build a holistic ecosystem of care that empowers individuals under the spectrum through structured support, skilled professionals, and evidence-based practices. By undertaking the rigorous training of almost 300+ participants, we are taking another significant step towards raising national standards for specialized residential care in India. The response so far has been extremely encouraging, and we look forward to welcoming our first cohort of committed, mission-driven professionals.”

This innovative programme aligns with the greater vision of IAC, to create an exceptional and inclusive model of personalized services for people living with autism. This training aims to strengthen the caregiving workforce through specialised skill-building that helps caregivers support greater independence and dignity in the communities they serve.