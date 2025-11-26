FOGSI launches new tools to save women from PPH after childbirth

The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) has launched two important evidence-based tools to help doctors and nurses manage Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH), or excessive bleeding after childbirth. According to the available data, nearly 45,000 women die due to PPH every year worldwide. In India also, it is a major cause of concern, as one in every five maternal deaths occur because of heavy bleeding after delivery.

“We have developed a new ‘Emotive Escalation Chart’ that gives clear, step-by-step instructions to doctors and nurses, on what to do first, when to call for help, and how to stop the bleeding in time. The chart can now be downloaded free from the FOGSI website and used by all hospitals and health workers,” said Prof Hrishikesh Pai, Past President of FOGSI and FIGO Asia Oceania Trustee.

“Along with the chart, FOGSI has also released a “PPH Management Protocol Booklet” that gives detailed guidance on how to handle PPH. It helps ensure that every doctor and nurse follows the same safe and proven steps, no matter where they are working,” said Prof Pai.

“Every mother deserves a safe delivery. These tools will help our doctors and nurses save lives by acting fast, as a team and following the right evidence-based steps,” said Ajey Bhardwaj. FICOG, FIGO–FOGSI Project Lead, Leadership Development InitiativeDirector, Avni Health Foundation,Public Health Management Specialist and Champion

FOGSI has also joined hands with international experts to make a global video series on PPH management. These videos carry live demonstrations on how to control bleeding and provide emergency care, in addition to providing expert advice on how to handle PPH cases in a timely manner. These videos are free to watch online and can be used by healthcare providers in India and across the world.

These efforts are part of FOGSI’s ongoing work to reduce maternal deaths and improve the quality of care for women giving birth — ensuring “Right care, every birth,” said Bhardwaj.



