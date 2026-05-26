Hong Kong – HKPF holds SafeCity Ambassadors Appointment and Recognition Ceremony 2026 today (with photos)

HKPF holds SafeCity Ambassadors Appointment and Recognition Ceremony 2026 today (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Crime Prevention Bureau (CPB) of the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) held the SafeCity Ambassadors Appointment and Recognition Ceremony 2026 today (May 26) to appoint a new batch of 15 “SafeCity Ambassadors”, who are joining hands with the HKPF in promoting crime prevention efforts, and to commend seven organisations which actively disseminated crime prevention messages over the past year.



Addressing the ceremony, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Chow Yat-ming, noted that the Force will continue to utilise the SafeCity.HK website and the SafeCity Ambassador network, to deliver crime prevention messages more quickly, in a more accessible manner, and in ways that better meet public needs. The Force will also remain committed to advancing smart policing by applying artificial intelligence (AI) to integrate big data for analysis and forecasting, enabling early identification of potential crime risks. He added that the Force will also strengthen collaboration with innovation and technology enterprises, the community, and various stakeholders to promote wider application of AI. Through collaboration among multiple parties in developing AI initiatives, the Force will further enhance its operational efficiency and its capability to combat crime.



Mr Chow believes that as long as the Force and the public work together, and the community at large actively participates in the fight against crime, Hong Kong will continue to remain a safe city that everyone can take pride in.



At the ceremony, the new batch of 15 “SafeCity Ambassadors” were presented with their certificates of appointment.

Over the past three years, the CPB has appointed more than 100 “SafeCity Ambassadors” to assist the Police in disseminating anti-crime messages and enhancing community awareness of crime prevention through various channels, including company intranets, shopping mall television screens and information displays in commercial and residential buildings.



In addition, representatives of seven organisations were presented with the “Outstanding Contribution Award” and the Water Supplies Department was recognised with the accolade of “SafeCity Crime Prevention Partner” for actively responding to the call for publicity in the past year.



To further enhance crime prevention publicity, the CPB launched the SafeCity.HK website in 2023 to provide members of the public with anti-crime information and anti-scam tips. The website features sections on “Education Materials”, “Tips for Tourists”, and “National Security”, and has received more than 20 million views in total. The HKPF’s Crime Alerts Network also continues to disseminate timely anti-crime information to partners in the education, business, and youth sectors through an instant messaging platform. At present, relevant information reaches approximately 3.6 million recipients per week.