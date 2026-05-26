Japan – NTT, Kubota and NTT DOCOMO Demonstrate Communication Technologies Enabling Remote Operation of Robotic Agricultural Machinery in Mountainous Areas

NTT, Kubota and NTT DOCOMO Demonstrate Communication Technologies Enabling Remote Operation of Robotic Agricultural Machinery in Mountainous Areas

Enabling smart agriculture nationwide through coordination between mobile and satellite communications and video control technology

News Highlights:

Stable communications for robotic agricultural machinery supporting future farming operations were achieved within and between fields in mountainous areas by combining mobile and satellite communications.

Continuous video transmission for remote operation and remote monitoring was achieved by compressing video according to available bandwidth while maintaining image quality in areas critical for vehicle operation.

By leveraging the demonstrated technologies, the practicality of communications and video transmission for remote operation and monitoring of robotic agricultural machinery will be enhanced, contributing to the future realization of fully autonomous operations. Efforts will also continue toward social implementation of data-driven agriculture both in Japan and internationally, with the aim of achieving sustainable agriculture.

TOKYO, Japan, May 26, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – NTT, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Akira Shimada; hereinafter “NTT”), Kubota Corporation (Headquarters: Kita-ku, Osaka; President and Representative Director, CEO: Shingo Hanada; hereinafter “Kubota”), and NTT DOCOMO, INC. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yoshiaki Maeda; hereinafter “DOCOMO”), conducted a joint demonstration experiment (hereinafter, “the demonstration”) to stabilize communications and ensure continuous video transmission for the remote operation and remote monitoring of robotic agricultural machinery in mountainous areas. In the demonstration, optimal control was applied to video transmission required for robotic agricultural machinery operation by combining mobile and satellite communications, together with video control technology. As a result, visibility of transmitted video was maintained even under fluctuating communication conditions, demonstrating the effectiveness of the technology as a communications infrastructure supporting remote operation and monitoring of robotic agricultural machinery.

This technology is scheduled to be exhibited by NTT at Tsukuba Forum 2026*1, to be held from May 27-28, 2026.

Background

Achieving sustainable agriculture in the years ahead requires the promotion of automated farming operations to address labor shortages, as well as efficient farm management utilizing data. In Japan, the government is also advancing institutional development toward regulatory reform that would allow robotic agricultural machinery to operate on public roads under conditions ensuring safety through remote monitoring.

To date, NTT and Kubota have engaged in research, development, and service creation utilizing ICT to support innovation for agricultural producers, including visualization of farm management, improved operational efficiency and automation, and the realization of high-quality agriculture.*2

However, in hilly and mountainous regions, which account for approximately 40% of Japan’s cultivated land area, fluctuations in mobile communication quality are likely to occur due to terrain and physical obstructions. As a result, delays and disconnections may occur in communications for robotic agricultural machinery operating within and between fields. Since unstable communications directly affect safety in the remote operation and monitoring of robotic agricultural machinery, stable transmission of required video and data remains a key challenge for practical implementation.

Details of the Initiative

In the demonstration, multipath control using multiple mobile and satellite communication links was applied according to communication conditions. This confirmed that stable communications could be maintained by supplementing mobile communication links with satellite communication links in areas such as mountainous farmland, where mobile network quality tends to deteriorate within and between fields.

In addition, video control technology was applied to automatically adjust video compression according to communication conditions while prioritizing image quality in critical areas, such as the travel path and crops visible in the video feed. This enabled both stable video transmission and sufficient visibility during remote operation and monitoring.

Figure 1. Future vision for communication and video control in the remote operation and monitoring of robotic agricultural machinery

Key Technologies

1) Technology combining mobile and satellite communication linksOptimal control combining mobile and satellite communication links was achieved through multi-link control technology based on the communication quality of each link. By enabling mobile and satellite communication links to complement each other, stable communications can be maintained even in mountainous areas.

2) Video control technology that compresses video while preserving quality in critical areasBased on predicted communication bandwidth, stable video transmission was achieved by maintaining video quality in critical areas, such as the travel path of robotic agricultural machinery, while compressing video data in non-critical areas.

Figure 2. Experimental configuration

Roles of Each Company

– NTT

Provision of the “Cradio,” a wireless quality prediction technology and the “Cooperative Infrastructure Platform,” a multi-link optimal control technology based on quality prediction, as well as implementation of the demonstration

– Kubota

Provision of robotic agricultural machinery and the demonstration field

– DOCOMO

Provision of video control technology that preserves image quality in critical areas while compressing data outside those areas in coordination with wireless quality prediction technology

Future Outlook

The technologies for communication stabilization and visibility enhancement demonstrated in this project will be leveraged to improve the practicality of communications and video transmission for the remote operation and monitoring of robotic agricultural machinery, contributing to the future realization of fully autonomous operations. Efforts will also continue toward the social implementation of data-driven agriculture both in Japan and internationally, with the aim of achieving sustainable agriculture.

In addition, NTT will continue promoting solutions to social challenges through the use of satellite technologies under the NTT C89*3 brand.

*1 Tsukuba Forum 2026

URL: https://www.rd.ntt/e/as/tforum/

*2 June 7, 2016

“Kubota, NTT and NTT Communications to Develop ICT Solutions for Agriculture and Water Infrastructure”

URL: https://group.ntt/en/newsrelease/2016/06/07/160607a.html

*3 NTT C89 is a trademark of NTT, Inc. The name is an abbreviation of NTT CONSTELLATION 89 PROJECT and represents initiatives aimed at expanding space-related businesses and contributing to the development of the overall space industry through the provision of solutions to social challenges. URL: https://group.ntt/en/aerospace/

About NTT

NTT is a leading global technology innovator, providing a broad range of services to both consumers and businesses. As a mobile operator and provider of infrastructure, networks, and services, NTT is dedicated to promoting a sustainable future through cutting-edge innovations. Our portfolio includes business consulting, AI-powered solutions, application services, global networks, cybersecurity, data center and edge computing, all supported by our deep global industry expertise. Generating over $90 billion in revenue and employing 340,000 professionals, we allocate 30% of our annual profits to fundamental research and development. With operations spanning more than 70 countries and regions, our clients include over 75% of Fortune Global 100 companies, alongside thousands of enterprises, government organizations, and millions of consumers.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator with over 93 million subscribers, is one of the global leaders in 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies.

Under the slogan “Bridging Worlds for Wonder & Happiness,” DOCOMO is actively collaborating with global partners to expand its business scope from mobile services to comprehensive solutions, aiming to deliver unsurpassed value and drive innovation in technology and communications, ultimately to support positive change and advancement in global society. https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/