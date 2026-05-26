Meaningful roles matter more than visibility. Actor open up on OTT challenges and growth

India, May 26 — 1. After being part of both seasons of Inspector Avinash alongside actors like Randeep Hooda, how would you describe your journey on the show? What did working in such an intense crime-drama space teach you as an actor?

Being a part of Inspector Avinash has truly been a rewarding and enriching journey for me. I feel extremely fortunate to have worked alongside such a talented and experienced team of actors. Every day on set was a learning experience, and I genuinely enjoyed every moment of the shoot.

Working in such an intense crime-drama space taught me the importance of emotional depth, discipline, and authenticity in performance. Observing seasoned actors closely helped me understand the finer nuances of acting and motivated me to constantly improve my craft.

2. You’ve steadily built your career through digital projects, and now large-scale OTT dramas like Inspector Avinash. Do you feel today’s industry finally gives actors the freedom to grow?

Absolutely. I believe we are very fortunate to be part of an era where OTT platforms have opened incredible opportunities for actors, especially emerging talent. These platforms have created space for diverse storytelling and have widened opportunities for performers to showcase their abilities.

Unlike traditional formats with limited screen time, OTT content allows every character to have depth and significance. It gives actors a genuine chance to explore their craft and connect with audiences in a more meaningful way.

3. Sharing screen space with performers known for intense screen presence can sometimes push actors to elevate their own craft. What was it like collaborating with Randeep Hooda on Inspector Avinash, and did that experience change the way you approach performances now?

It was truly a lifetime experience sharing screen space with someone as refined and dedicated as Randeep Hooda. He was always extremely supportive and constantly encouraged me to give my best in every scene.

His guidance and commitment towards his craft inspired me greatly. Watching him perform and learning from his process helped me approach acting with more sincerity, focus, and confidence. Overall, it was an invaluable learning experience for me as an actor.

4. OTT has changed the game for actors, especially those who may not fit into one stereotypical mould. Did being part of Inspector Avinash make you feel that performance-driven casting is finally getting more importance than image-driven casting?

Yes, I genuinely believe that performance-driven casting is receiving much more recognition today, especially because of OTT platforms. In web series and long-format storytelling, every character is developed with care and detail, which gives actors the opportunity to portray a wide range of emotions and layers.

Unlike shorter film formats, OTT storytelling allows characters to leave a lasting impact on the audience. I feel talent and authenticity are now being appreciated more than ever, which is a very positive change for the industry.

5. Season 1 of Inspector Avinash received strong appreciation for its raw tone and performances, and audiences were eager for the next chapter. How do you handle that pressure when viewers already come in with expectations from the first season?

After the overwhelming response to the first season, there was naturally a sense of responsibility towards the audience’s expectations. However, as a team, we were confident because we knew we were giving our absolute best to the project.

Most importantly, our director was always very clear about his vision, and we had complete faith in the script and storyline. That confidence helped us stay focused and motivated, and we truly hoped audiences would connect with the second chapter even more deeply.

6. Looking at your journey so far, would you say you are someone who consciously chooses projects for visibility, or are you more interested in roles that challenge you even if they come with risk and uncertainty?

I consider myself fortunate to have received roles that have constantly pushed me to grow as an actor. More than visibility, I am genuinely interested in meaningful and quality work.

I believe a character should contribute strongly to the storyline and leave a lasting impression on the audience. For me, the greatest achievement is when people remember a role and connect with it emotionally, even years later.

7. OTT has changed the game for actors, especially those who may not fit into one stereotypical mould. Please share your thoughts.

Yes, absolutely. OTT platforms have transformed the entertainment industry in many positive ways. Today, content can reach audiences across the world instantly, and viewers are far more open to diverse stories and characters.

What I appreciate most is that every character gets sufficient space to grow and showcase different emotions and shades. It has created a more inclusive environment for actors and has given many talented performers the opportunity to shine purely on the basis of their work.