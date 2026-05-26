Oasis Group forays into premium single malt category with AAGHAAZ launch

New Delhi, May 26 — Oasis Group on Friday announced the launch of AAGHAAZ Indian Artisan Single Malt Whisky as part of its premiumisation strategy aimed at strengthening its presence in India’s growing luxury spirits segment.

The launch marks the Group’s entry into the premium Indian single malt category at a time when Indian spirits are witnessing rising domestic demand and increasing international recognition.

Founded in 1987, Oasis Group currently operates eight distilleries and 14 bottling units across India. The company said its flagship brand, All Seasons Whisky, has crossed 21 million cumulative global cases.

The Group also produces nearly 360 million litres of ethanol annually to support beverage alcohol production as well as industrial requirements.

“With AAGHAAZ,Oasis Group begins a new chapter in premium Indian whisky-making. This launch reflects our commitment to creating world-class spirits that combine Indian craftsmanship, authenticity and contemporary luxury,” Chairman Deep Malhotra said.

“We remain focused on building globally competitive premium spirits originating from India while strengthening the country’s position in the evolving global premium spirits landscape,” he added.

According to the company, the single malt is produced using Indian six-row barley sourced from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and the Himalayan foothills. The spirit is distilled in traditional copper pot stills and matured in bourbon and oak casks in the Shivalik foothills.

The company said the whisky has also received recognition at the Monde Selection Awards 2026.

The whisky offers aromas of tropical fruits, vanilla, honey sweetness and subtle peat on the nose, while the palate delivers notes of sweet fruit, warm spices, oak and dried fruits. The finish is described as long, balanced and warming with soft peat and gentle sweetness.

Led by Chairman Deep Malhotra and Directors Gauravh Malhotra and Gautam Malhotra, the Group reported an annual turnover of around 3,500 crore and is targeting revenue of 5,700 crore by March 2028 through premium portfolio expansion, operational growth and international market development.

The company said it is expanding its international footprint across Europe, North America, the UAE, Africa and Southeast Asia, while preparing additional premium launches in Indian single malts, luxury vodka, artisan vodka and Caribbean rum categories.

Visit us at: www.oasisgrp.in