RAJASTHAN YOUTH LEADER GURJINDER SINGH GAVY RECEIVES 2026 GLOBAL RECOGNITION AWARD; BOOK RELEASED INTERNATIONALLY

India, May 26 — Social activist and NRI Congress chairman from Rottan Wali village honoured for sustained contributions to youth empowerment and cross-border community service

Gurjinder Singh Gavy, a social activist and youth leader from Rottan Wali village in Sadulsahar, Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, has received the 2026 Global Recognition Award in the Service category, an international honour acknowledging his sustained work in youth development, overseas community engagement, and empowerment of underrepresented groups.

youth in shaping global discourse on community development and civic leadership.Gavy has recently been appointed Chairman, NRI and Overseas Congress Cell, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC), a position that focuses on strengthening institutional and cultural ties between Rajasthan and its worldwide diaspora. He concurrently serves as National President of the Indian Overseas Youth Congress Australia and President of the Student Union India-Australia, where he leads initiatives for students, young professionals, and overseas Indian communities across both nations.

A significant milestone in Gavy’s journey has been the global publication of his book, Youth Legacy: Fire That Builds the Nation. The work articulates his vision for youth leadership, national development, and the transformative role of community service in shaping future leaders. The book has been released internationally and is aimed at inspiring young people across borders to embrace civic responsibility and social purpose.

Starting from grassroots community efforts in his home village, Gavy has built an international platform that spans India and Australia. His work encompasses student assistance programmes, youth leadership forums, social welfare initiatives, food support drives, and broader community development activities designed to bridge the gap between rural origins and global opportunity.

“Every young person, regardless of where they come from, carries within them the potential to lead, to serve, and to transform their community. This recognition only deepens my commitment to that mission,” said Gavy.

Through his leadership roles, published work, and social initiatives, Gavy continues to expand a global mission centred on youth empowerment, international cooperation, and meaningful service. His trajectory from a small village in Rajasthan to international platforms is widely regarded as reflective of the growing influence of India’s overseas

For further information, contact:

Media Cell – Gurjinder Singh Gavy

Indian Overseas Youth Congress Australia / Student Union India-Australia

Web: https://www.gurjindersingh.org/

About Gurjinder Singh Gavy

Gurjinder Singh Gavy is a social activist, youth leader, and published author from Rajasthan, India. He serves as Chairman, NRI & Overseas Congress Cell, RPCC; National President, Indian Overseas Youth Congress Australia; and President, Student Union India-Australia. His debut book, Youth Legacy: Fire That Builds the Nation, is available globally. In 2026, he was conferred the Global Recognition Award in the Service category.