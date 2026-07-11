Health Ministry tightens up standards for high alcohol-containing drugs to avoid abuse

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In an effort to avoid the abuse of medical items with high alcohol material, the Union Health Ministry has actually eliminated an existing exemption (under Schedule K) from licensing requirements for formulas including ethyl alcohol. From now on, these items will likewise be offered just on a medical professional’s prescription, the Ministry stated.

All solutions consisting of more than 12 percent ethyl alcohol, in amounts going beyond 30 ml, would no longer be covered under the exemption offered to them under Schedule K, a note from the Health Ministry stated. Such items will be needed to get the requisite licences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Homeopathy medications currently have a governance structure in location, a Ministry agent stated.

Set up K exemption withdrawn to suppress abuse

“Certain medical items, consisting of casts of cardamom, ginger and other fragrant preparations, have actually been excused from licensing requirements under Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945. A few of these solutions consist of high concentrations of ethyl alcohol, in specific cases approximately 80– 90%, making them vulnerable to abuse for intoxication. Recommendations were likewise gotten from specific State Governments in this regard,” the Ministry stated, describing the reasoning behind the guideline.

The earlier exemption was being misused to offer alcohol including cast of cardamom and ginger under the guise of medications, a Ministry source included.

Sale just on physician’s prescription

The modification likewise moves these items to Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, which mandates sale versus the prescription of an authorized physician and more stringent record-keeping, the note included.

“The change is anticipated to enhance regulative oversight over those medical items including alcohol, guaranteeing their supply just through the managed pharmaceutical supply chain. It will substantially minimize the possibility of diversion and abuse while guaranteeing their ongoing schedule for genuine restorative usage,” it stated.

Larger effect on frequently utilized formulas

A regulative specialist discussed that the tightening up of standards will affect cough syrups, digestion syrups, tonics, and so on, where alcohol is utilized to enhance dissolution and stability.”end-of-article”Released on July 10, 2026