Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8, Fold8 Ultra and Flip8 emerge ahead of launch

Samsung’s highly anticipated trio of foldables has emerged ahead of launch in their home market of South Korea. A Reddit user posted an image which showcases the Fold8 front and center, surrounded by the Z Flip8 on the left and Z Fold8 Ultra on the right. He claims the devices were lined up at a Samsung retail store in South Korea, with alleged confirmation that these are indeed the unreleased foldables given by an on-site store employee.

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Fold8 alongside Z Flip8 and Z Fold8 Ultra

This is our first look at the Fold8 in its semi-unfolded state. And it appears to have a two-part hinge which features a black element in the center. It remains to be seen how this hinge will function and what benefits it could bring in terms of minimizing the folding screen’s crease.

According to a recent leak, Galaxy Z Fold8 will start at $1,899 in the US (256GB storage), while Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra will reportedly go for $2,099. In South Korea, the Galaxy Z Fold8 will allegedly start at KRW 2,278,000 ($1,499), while the Fold8 Ultra could go for KRW 2,577,000 ($1,685). Galaxy Z Flip8, on the other hand, is expected to slot in at KRW 1,683,000 ($1,099).

All three foldables will be unveiled on July 22 at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in London.