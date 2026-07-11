Netflix is once again offering free trials. These vary in length from 7 to 30 days, depending on user and not necessarily location. Even so, if you try visiting in an incognito browser window or clearing cookies beforehand, you may get offered the full 30 days. The offer weirdly seems to exclude the US and UK for whatever reason.

For a lot of users, the trial makes you select which plan you want – and that will of course be automatically charged at the end of the trial period. Thus, you can even opt for the most expensive Premium plan, which includes 4K HDR streaming.

It’s unclear what prompted this change of heart from Netflix, a company that has recently been focused on extracting as much revenue as possible from its users, including by raising prices multiple times and cracking down on password sharing. Perhaps its user base isn’t growing as fast as it used to anymore?

Via