HCLTech collaborates with SAP on Physical AI

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with SAP to advance Physical AI solutions that integrate intelligence into real-world operations across industries.

HCLTech and SAP will explore next-generation use cases that bring the power of AI into physical and industrial environments. The expanded collaboration focuses on several high-impact domains designed to drive innovation in Enterprise AI, including:

Warehouse Operations: Co-developing AI-driven extensions for automated warehouse picking and sorting to boost efficiency and accuracy.

Co-developing AI-driven extensions for automated warehouse picking and sorting to boost efficiency and accuracy. Fleet Management: Scaling multi-agent AI modeling to optimize fleet operations and logistics at enterprise scale.

Scaling multi-agent AI modeling to optimize fleet operations and logistics at enterprise scale. 3D Reality Capture: Enabling embodied AI use cases for advanced 3D capture, analysis and operational insights.

The two companies will also collaborate on joint customer use cases that leverage embodied AI to improve productivity, reduce operational complexity and enable smarter decision-making across manufacturing, supply chain and logistics sectors.

“Through our strategic partnership with SAP, HCLTech is pioneering the integration of cognitive robotics with enterprise systems, driving a new era of intelligent automation. Through this new collaboration with SAP, we are enabling businesses to transform operations, accelerate innovation and realize measurable value from automation at scale,” said Vijay Guntur, CTO and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech.

“By integrating Physical AI into real-world business processes, we are taking the next step in advancing AI capabilities for greater value in specific industries such as manufacturing and supply chain,” said Dr. Philipp Herzig, Chief Technology Officer, SAP SE. “Partnering with HCLTech helps us explore this vision and accelerate innovation by delivering tangible outcomes for our customers.”