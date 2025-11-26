GIGABYTE Draws 60 Million+ Online Viewers and 4,000+ Fans at WCG India 2025, Reinforcing Its Gaming Dominance

GIGABYTE reinforced its leadership in India’s rapidly accelerating gaming ecosystem at the WCG India 2025 LAN Grand Finale, an event that showcased the country’s gaming boom at an unprecedented scale. With more than 4,000 fans attending on-ground and over 60 million viewers joining online, the event delivered unmatched visibility for GIGABYTE and created a powerful, real-time connection with India’s fast-growing community of gamers, creators, and esports enthusiasts.

At the centre of the excitement were GIGABYTE’s high-performance gaming lineup, including the GIGABYTE G6 laptops, gaming monitors, and the AORUS MASTER 16. These devices received highly positive feedback from visitors who experienced real-time gameplay, creator workflows, and demanding multitasking scenarios. The hands-on sessions showcased the devices’ power, responsiveness, and premium build quality, helping gamers and creators understand how GIGABYTE hardware elevates competitive play as well as professional content creation.

“India’s gaming community is expanding at remarkable speed, and the response we witnessed at WCG India 2025 reflects its unstoppable momentum. We’re proud to support gamers with high-performance hardware that lets them push their limits, whether they’re competing, creating, or exploring new experiences. This event strengthened our bond with India’s players and reaffirmed our long-term commitment to empowering the country’s gaming ecosystem,” said Supriya Mankame, Deputy General Manager, GIGABYTE.

GIGABYTE’s technology played a key role throughout the event, powering experiential zones, creator setups, and smooth, latency-free demos that strengthened the overall fan experience. The experience areas consistently drew strong footfall, with fans engaging in product trials, creator interactions, and community activities that boosted brand visibility across both days. Creators, competitive players, and Upthrust Esports acknowledged the consistent reliability and strong performance of AORUS devices, noting their role in enhancing gameplay quality and creating more engaging fan moments.

As gaming continues its rise toward mass adoption in India, AORUS’s impactful presence at WCG India 2025 further strengthens its position as a trusted and aspirational performance brand. The partnership not only added significant value to the event but also deepened GIGABYTE’s connection with India’s fast-growing esports and creator community, reinforcing the brand’s momentum in one of the world’s most dynamic gaming markets.