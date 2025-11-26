BC Jindal Group Signs PPA With State-Owned Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited for 150 MW Round-the-Clock Project

B.C. Jindal Group, India’s leading conglomerate with over Rs. 18,000 crore turnover, today announced that it has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with state-owned enterprise Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for the 150 MW round-the-clock (RTC) project. The project is part of SECI’s 1200 MW RTC renewable energy project, the tender for which was floated in November last year.

B.C. Jindal Group, led by Shyam Jindal, Promoter, B.C. Jindal Group had recently won 150 MW of the total capacity requirement at a tariff of Rs 5.07 / kWh after competitive bidding during a reverse auction. As part of the project, the Group is responsible for setting up Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS)-connected renewable energy power projects, which would entail setting up project including Solar/Wind/ BESS. As per the stated terms, the B.C. Jindal Group will be responsible for land identification for the RTC project, project installation, and Project interconnection with the ISTS network, for power supply to DISCOMS tied up for this Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) through SECI. In addition, the project will have to be commissioned within 24 months of the signing of the power purchase agreement (PPA), subject to the availability of the substation.

“Since the Group’s foray into the sector in FY25, it has secured a total of 750 MW of renewable energy projects so far, involving an investment of over Rs 8000 crore. This project win underscores our strength and expertise in implementing complex projects on platforms like RTC in India’s rapidly evolving energy sector. We will continue to play an active role in supporting the government’s target of installing 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030,” said CEO, Jindal India Renewable Energy.

In FY26, the B.C. Jindal Group has bagged a total of 450 MW of renewable projects from state-owned entities so far. The company has also won a 300 MW solar plus storage project from SJVN a public sector undertaking.

As part of its order book, the group, through its renewable energy arm, Jindal India Renewable Energy, also received a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 300 MW solar plus storage project from state-owned enterprise NHPC in FY 2025. The project is part of NHPC’s 1200 MW inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar power initiative, which includes 600 MW/1200 MW energy storage systems.

The B.C. Jindal Group plans to implement a mix of solar, wind, hybrid, and Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

Founded in 1952, the B.C. Jindal Group, led by Shyam Jindal, Promoter, B.C. Jindal Group has expanded from a steel pipe manufacturer into a major player in the power sector as well as packaging films. The group currently operates a 1,200 MW thermal power generation unit in Angul, Odisha, and is now focusing on renewable energy.