Hindustan Zinc saves over 1 lakh GJ of energy in FY25; enough to power nearly 19,000 households annually



Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India’s only and the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, reaffirmed its commitment to climate action, reporting over 1 lakh GJ of energy savings and more than 20,000 tCO₂e reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in FY25 – figures being shared in conjunction with National Energy Conservation Day as the company highlights its ongoing energy-efficiency and decarbonisation efforts across its Rajasthan operations.

To put this into perspective, the energy saved by Hindustan Zinc in FY25, over 1 lakh GJ, is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of nearly 19,000 Indian households. This comparison is based on the Ministry of Power’s estimate that an average Indian home consumes around 1,538 kWh per year.

This equivalence reiterates the tangible impact of industrial energy efficiency on national energy security and everyday life.

Over the past years, the company has implemented a comprehensive set of interventions to improve energy performance, reduce its carbon footprint and accelerate a transition to clean energy. These measures included installation of variable-frequency drives (VFDs) and high-efficiency equipment, optimisation of smelting and process-heat systems, and AI-enabled digital monitoring for real-time energy control.

In parallel, the company strengthened its renewable-energy foundation. In March 2025, Hindustan Zinc signed a round-the-clock Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with Serentica Renewables, set to scale its green-power capacity to 530 MW and advancing toward its goal of sourcing 70% of total electricity from renewables by FY28. This transition is aligned with its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated pathway, including its commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Arun Misra, CEO – Hindustan Zinc, said:

“Our journey is guided by a simple but powerful belief, that the mines of the future will be defined not just by what we produce, but by how responsibly and intelligently we produce it. Energy efficiency, electrified logistics and renewable power are enabling us to reimagine mining for a low-carbon world. As we mark Energy Conservation Day, we reaffirm our commitment to setting new global benchmarks in sustainable mining and building an industrial ecosystem that creates long-term value for India and the planet.”

These milestones add to a year of strong sustainability progress. Earlier in FY25, Hindustan Zinc recorded 6.7 lakh tonnes of GHG emission savings, increased renewable energy to nearly 19% of its power mix, and was ranked the world’s most sustainable metals and mining company for the third consecutive year by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The company also became India’s first member of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), championing responsible mining.

As part of its broader sustainability advocacy, Hindustan Zinc recently rolled out “The Power of Less” a company-wide awareness campaign encouraging conscious energy use. The initiative includes No Vehicle Day across business units, energy-saving quizzes, poster-making competitions, video-making contests, and behavioural-change drives designed to inspire employees, families, and local communities to adopt low-carbon habits.

Together with its decarbonisation efforts, these initiatives reflect the ambition of the company’s transformation to build a future-ready, multi-metal enterprise that strengthens India’s clean-energy transition and supports Rajasthan’s long-term economic development.