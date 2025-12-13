Shakti Pumps Empowers “Aatmanirbhar Kisan” with Sustainable Irrigation Solutions at Kisan Mela 2025, Pune

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, one of India’s leading manufacturers of energy-efficient and sustainable pumping solutions, proudly participated in the Kisan Mela 2025 held at The Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre (PIECC), Moshi, Pune. Recognized as one of India’s most influential agricultural exhibitions, Kisan Mela continues to serve as a vital platform for farmers to explore cutting-edge technologies that enhance agricultural productivity, profitability, and resilience.

This year, Shakti Pumps showcased its comprehensive portfolio of agriculture pumps, solar water pumping systems, and micro-irrigation solutions—further advancing its mission to empower the Aatmanirbhar Kisan with reliable, efficient, and future-ready water management innovations. As a national frontrunner in the solar water pump segment, Shakti Pumps has achieved strong leadership through widespread installations under government-led programs such as PM-KUSUM and various off-grid solar initiatives. With successful deployments across multiple states, the company continues to serve as the trusted partner for farmers transitioning from diesel and grid based irrigation to clean, renewable, and cost-effective solar-powered solutions.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Ankit Patidar, Chief Marketing Officer, Shakti Pumps, said, “Micro-irrigation is no longer just an option but it’s the future of sustainable farming in India. At Shakti Pumps & Irrigation, we are dedicated to equipping our annadatas with durable, high-performance solutions that boost crop yields while conserving every drop of water. Our drip systems crafted from 100% pure polymer are designed for precision, consistency, and long-life performance. Supporting the ‘Per Drop More Crop’ vision, our technology enables higher productivity, improved crop quality, and better incomes for farmers nationwide.”

At the Kisan Mela, Shakti Pumps highlighted its advanced micro-irrigation systems, solar pumping technology, and innovative manufacturing capabilities. The company’s product display features its Round and Flat Drip Lines, HDPE and Sprinkler Pipes, and a comprehensive range of Micro-Irrigation Products, which are all produced with state-of-the-art processes ensuring strength, reliability, and efficiency. Visitors are also experiencing live demonstrations of Solar Water Pumps, offering firsthand insight into benefits such as energy savings, high performance, and minimal maintenance. Shakti’s technical experts were on-site to provide personalized guidance on adopting modern, water-efficient irrigation practices.