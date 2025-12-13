SIG’s first aseptic carton plant in India is now fully operational  

SIG, a leading aseptic packaging solutions provider, headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, announces that its first aseptic carton plant in India is now fully operational. The facility located in Ahmedabad, completed in just 20 months, started production in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

India, the world’s largest milk market and a major juice-producing country, presents growth opportunities for aseptic packaging solutions. SIG’s plant in the state of Gujarat will supply the company’s growing filler base serving leading dairy and non-carbonated soft drink producers in India. With its full operational capacity, it will also serve as an export hub for neighboring countries in Asia, supporting increased regional trade and contributing to foreign-exchange revenues and export tax benefits for the nation.

With production scaling up, the plant has the potential to create more than 300 employment opportunities in Gujarat and many more in ancillary services and supply chains. The facility is the tenth aseptic carton packaging plant in SIG’s global production network, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to India and the broader Asia region.

“Bringing this facility into full operation is an important milestone for SIG and a strong reflection of our global strategy”, said Christoph Wegener, Chief Markets Officer at SIG. “At SIG, technology is meaningful only when it creates real value across the entire ecosystem – for customers, partners, and the planet. This plant will strengthen our ability to serve a fast-growing region with intelligent, future-ready packaging systems that combine speed, performance, and flexibility. We remain committed to building partnerships, unlocking new possibilities for our customers, and supporting India’s position as a rising hub for advanced food and beverage manufacturing.”

Since first entering the Indian market in 2018, SIG has experienced rapid business expansion. The Ahmedabad plant positions SIG to meet surging demand efficiently and provides greater flexibility to support both domestic needs and export growth across Asia.

Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager, India, Middle East and Africa at SIG: “India is an important building block of our regional strategy – dynamic, ambitious, and filled with opportunity. With this world-class facility now running in full swing, we are able to support our customers with greater agility while creating meaningful employment and strengthening local value chains. The plant will not only meet India’s growing demand but also contribute to the country’s presence in regional dairy and beverage exports. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and the strong partnerships that continue to drive SIG’s progress across IMEA.”

Vandana Tandan, Head of Market India and Bangladesh at SIG, added: “Seeing this plant fully operational is a moment of immense pride for all of us. The state-of-the-art facility strengthens our ability to serve India’s fast-evolving dairy and beverage sectors. The local operations allow us to respond to customer needs with greater speed, flexibility, and proximity – all essential in a market as dynamic as India. Over just seven years, SIG has built a strong and trusted presence here. Our commitment remains clear: to drive innovation, support job creation, and deliver sustainable, high-quality aseptic packaging solutions that meet the needs of consumers across India and neighboring regions.”

Since only a small share of India’s milk is packaged as of today and cold-chain infrastructure remains limited, aseptic cartons offer a safe, sustainable, and practical way to deliver nutrition at scale. They keep food and beverages shelf-stable for long periods without preservatives or energy-intensive refrigeration. With SIG’s new plant now fully operational, the industry gains shorter delivery timelines, quicker response to market needs, and stronger support for India’s fast-growing dairy and non-carbonated beverages categories. Together, this investment and the start of full-scale operations reinforce SIG’s position in the country’s packaging landscape, contributing to sustainable manufacturing, export potential, and wider economic growth.