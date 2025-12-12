A Movement Reborn – ‘Rajni 2.0’ Success Event Becomes a Tribute to Priya Tendulkar’s Enduring Impact

India, Dec. 12 — In a moment steeped in nostalgia and renewed purpose, IAS Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, addressed the press conference of filmmaker Karan Razdan’s Rajni 2.0 on DD National and WAVES OTT, reaffirming the cultural significance and enduring relevance of India’s most iconic social crusader. The evening stood as a stirring tribute to the late Priya Tendulkar, whose fearless portrayal of Rajni reshaped Indian television and awakened a generation to injustice.

Produced by Karan Razdan under the Lord Shiva Entertainment banner, Rajni 2.0 follows Rama Rajni Prabhakarr, who walks in the footsteps of her mother and continues her legacy with unwavering resolve.

The new season boldly confronts urgent, real-world issues – fraudulent builders and RERA challenges, VVIP racism, malpractice in private hospitals, misuse of bypass surgeries, entitlements under Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY, workplace harassment under the POSH Act, chit fund scams, drug de-addiction, and the fast-growing menace of digital arrest frauds targeting senior citizens.

Reflecting on the same, IAS Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, said, “My takeaway from the promo today was three phrases – women empowerment, consumer rights, and the safety of women in the workplace. Rajani was conceptualised, executed, and broadcast before the issues entered common language, which shows how much the show was ahead of its time. It is unfortunate we could not find the episodes to re-telecast such great work, much as we would have loved to. But we searched and found Karan Razdan to bring the show back as Rajni 2.0, and we are elated that Rajni is back!”

Speaking at the event, Karan Razdan shared that the show seeks not just to highlight societal problems but to empower citizens with solutions. “Priya Tendulkar made Rajni a movement. Rajni 2.0 honours her legacy by giving today’s viewers the clarity, courage, and information they need to stand up once again,” he said.

The evening also resonated with heartfelt sentiments from distinguished guests. Anupam Kher spoke warmly of his deep friendship with Karan Razdan, his profound respect for Priya Tendulkar, and the need for socially relevant shows like Rajni 2.0 to find space on the DD National platform and WAVES OTT. Harman Baweja expressed pride in standing behind a show aired on DD National and WAVES, adding that his presence also honoured the cherished bond his father, filmmaker Harry Baweja, shared with both Karan Razdan and Anupam Kher.

Actress Aradhana Sharma spoke with disarming candour, saying that working on the series was not only a powerful learning experience but also an eye-opener that deepened her understanding of the social realities portrayed – something she feels proud to voice both as an individual and as an artiste.

The press conference concluded with an emotional remembrance of Basu Chatterjee and Priya Tendulkar, followed by a celebratory cake-cutting that marked the growing success of Rajni 2.0 – a series that continues to honour a formidable legacy while inspiring India to stand up, speak up, and demand a better tomorrow.

Want to get your story featured as above? Click Here!