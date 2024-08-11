Support -Transgender Euphoria-: A Bold Animated Film Challenging Gender Norms

About the Project

Directed by Mitja Manček, “Transgender Euphoria” delves into the complexities of gender identity and its relationship with human biology. Utilizing traditional hand-drawn animation, the film invites viewers to reconsider modern gender narratives and reflect on the natural functions of genders.

Campaign Details

The Indiegogo campaign seeks to raise 16,000 to produce over 1,000 hand-drawn frames over two years. Backers will receive exclusive perks, such as original signed drawings and access to the full screenplay and storyboard.

Quotes

‘Transgender Euphoria’ aims to provoke thought and dialogue about the essence of gender and its role in procreation and survival, says Mitja Manček.

Call to Action

Support “Transgender Euphoria” on Indiegogo and join a project that defends artistic freedom and challenges societal norms. Visit [https://igg.me/at/transgendereuphoria/x#/] to contribute and share the campaign on social media.

Contact Information

For media inquiries: Mitja Manček [mancekmitja ( @ ) mancekmitja dot si] [+386 31 423 976]

About Mitja Manček

Mitja Manček is a renowned filmmaker whose animations tackle controversial social issues. His previous works have won international acclaim, including awards from the Slovene Film Festival and screenings at major film festivals.

