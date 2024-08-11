Intermountain Lactation Experts Help with Breastfeeding Challenges In-Person or Through Telehealth

Breastfeeding has health benefits for both moms and babies and Intermountain Health certified lactation consultants can help with breastfeeding challenges

August is National Breastfeeding Month. Many moms know of the health benefits for babies who are breastfed. Intermountain Health certified lactation consultants point out that for decades, clinical research has shown how breastfeeding is beneficial to babies. Breastfeeding is linked to decreased rates of lower respiratory tract infections, severe diarrhea, ear infections and childhood obesity, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma. Breastfeeding is associated with lower risk of sudden infant death syndrome, as well as other protective effects.

But moms might not know that research also documents the health benefits for mothers who breastfeed. Women who have breastfed their baby have a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancer, Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

According to state data from 2020, Utah has a high percentage (92%) of moms who initiate breastfeeding. But at six months, only 64 percent of Utah moms are breastfeeding

This data means there is more that Utah women’s health providers and pediatricians can do to support and encourage moms in their desire to continue to breastfeed beyond six months of age.

In 2022, the American Academy of Pediatrics updated their recommendations for breastfeeding to acknowledge the benefits of breastfeeding beyond one year.

Certified lactation consultants are key to helping new moms that want to breastfeed in the hospital and they can continue to help breastfeeding after moms go home. Breastfeeding may not come as naturally to new moms as they imagine. Taking a breastfeeding class during pregnancy can help dispel the mystique.

“Breastfeeding is a natural process, but it is also a learned skill for both moms and babies. It’s common to have breastfeeding challenges, especially in the first few days and weeks postpartum. Being educated about breastfeeding basics is a great place to start preparing,” said Lauren Davis, BSN, IBCLC, a nurse and international board-certified lactation consultant at Intermountain Park City Hospital.

“Breastfeeding is a journey that is different with every child. Seeking help early can have a huge difference in helping mom’s breastfeeding experience be positive. It can be very helpful to see a lactation consultant prior to birth for an individualized plan for successful breastfeeding. I also recommend everyone see a lactation consultant around the first week after delivery. Doing this can be very empowering and reassuring that everything is going well, or it can uncover a problem that can then be addressed early on.”

Intermountain Health has certified lactation consultants who are available for moms in the hospital post-childbirth, and also has certified lactation consultants available at hospitals for in-person visits after moms go home from the hospital. Telehealth lactation consultations are also available through Connect Care to help with common breastfeeding concerns. These visits are very convenient because they can be done from home or wherever you have some privacy and a phone or laptop.

Telehealth lactation consultation visits can help with these breastfeeding challenges:

Milk supply

Breast and nipple soreness

Feeding positioning of baby

Pumping breastmilk

Plugged milk ducts

Engorgement

Mastitis

Supplementation and bottle feeding

Transition back to work

Weaning

Re-lactation

Induced lactation, chestfeeding

In-person lactation consultation visits work better for:

Challenges with baby latching on properly

Baby being tongue-tied, etc.

Choosing the size of a breast pump flange

Concerns about baby being underweight (pre and post weight from pediatrician’s office required).

For more information about virtual or in-person lactation consultations, visit the lactation support webpage at intermountainhealth.org. Intermountain also has a virtual breastfeeding class available for expectant parents. It’s a one session, two-hour class. Cost is $15.

