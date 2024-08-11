Damon Burton, SEO NationalTM President, Debuts In-Person Search Engine Optimization Training Course

President of SEO National opens registration for two-day training in Northern Utah to help entrepreneurs launch SEO campaigns, accelerate online rankings, and increase conversions.

Damon Burton, the head of a thriving search engine optimization company and Amazon bestselling author, is sharing some of his hard-earned SEO knowledge through an upcoming training on September 12 and 13. The two-day course will be available in person in Layton, Utah, or online for a virtual audience.

“I have spent nearly two decades learning the ins and outs of SEO,” shared Burton, Founder of SEO NationalTM. “I have found what works on search engines. The detailed principles that I will share at this training support attendees building a strong SEO foundation for long-term success that has helped me consistently outperform short-term boosts of paid ads.”

Digital ad strategies can be compared to renting a car vs. owning one; once a company stops pay-per-click advertising, its benefits end. Alternatively, when a company invests in top-quality SEO, they get a website and rankings that continue to build on themselves and organically attract qualified leads.

In addition to entrepreneurs looking to grow their online presence, the training is for SEO agencies looking to improve their processes or 9-to-5 employees seeking to master SEO for career enhancement.

Attendees will learn in-depth how to launch an SEO campaign from start to finish, including:

Keyword research to find their ideal buyers

Mapping out a content calendar around high-value keywords

On-page optimization for an existing or future website

Pros and cons of off-page optimization

Burton began his journey with SEO by experimenting and outranking a billion-dollar company within one week. Since then, he has built a thriving SEO agency, SEO National™, with a clientele that includes Russell Brunson, Rockwell Watches, the Utah Jazz retail division, and a large number of other notable and new businesses that have blossomed with the help of SEO National’s services.

Burton wrote the Amazon bestseller, “Outrank: Your Guide to Making More Online by Showing up Higher on Search Engines and Outranking Your Competition.” His knowledge has landed him on the College Board of Advisors for digital marketing curriculum, and he travels the world as a speaker on both digital marketing and organic traffic.

Tickets to the live SEO training can be purchased online . Purchases made before August 15 will receive a $500 discount, making the cost only $1,000. Participants who sign up before August 15 can bring a +1 to the event for no additional cost. The live attendees will gather in beautiful Farmington, Utah, with a virtual option for anyone unable to attend in person. Participants will have access to a recorded version of the event to refer back to.

Farmington, Utah, is about 15 minutes north of Salt Lake City, 45 minutes from Park City, and within minutes of Utah’s one-of-a-kind amusement park, Lagoon. To learn more about Burton’s SEO firm and career, visit this link or call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285).

About Damon Burton

A husband and father of three, Damon Burton founded a successful SEO company in 2007, SEO National. In the past decade-plus he has written a book on SEO, writes for Forbes, has been featured on BuzzFeed, USA Weekly, and has optimized websites for INC5000 companies, NBA teams, and businesses featured on Shark Tank.