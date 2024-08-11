Hula Global Steps Up to Support Apparel Brands Amidst Bangladesh Political Crisis

A Seamless Transition to Indian Manufacturing Excellence

Hula Globals extensive network of specialist factories in India stands prepared to handle the influx of orders. Each of its factories is dedicated to a specific product type, allowing Hula Global to maintain the highest standards of quality and efficiency. From premium denim to high-end athleisure, their facilities are equipped to meet the diverse needs of today’s fashion brands.

Decades of Trust and Quality Assurance

With over 12 years of experience serving renowned fashion brands across the US and Europe, Hula Global has built a reputation for reliability and excellence. Their rigorous 100% quality inspections are tailored for e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands, ensuring that every product meets the highest standards before reaching the end customer.

About Hula Global

Hula Global is a premier clothing supplier with a presence in India and Bangladesh, serving top fashion brands in the US and Europe. They operate 34 factories – 31 are in India and 3 are in Bangladesh. Each factory specialises in a specific product type. For example a t-shirt factory would only produce t-shirt & knits whereas a denims factory would only work on denims.

###