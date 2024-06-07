PriviNet Appoints Dr. Sisay Tadesse Arzo as Senior Network Research Scientist and R&D Lead

By: PriviNet, Inc.

LOS ANGELES – June 5, 2024 – PRLog — PriviNet, a pioneering startup in the IoT and AI space, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Sisay Tadesse Arzo to its leadership team. Dr. Arzo will take on the Senior Network Research Scientist role and lead our Research and Development (R&D) efforts, bringing unparalleled expertise and innovation to our groundbreaking projects.

Dr. Sisay Tadesse Arzo holds a Ph.D. from the University of Trento, Italy, where his research focused on 5G (and beyond), network softwarization (SDN-NFV), and network automation. His distinguished career includes positions as a network researcher at General Electric Aerospace Research and the University of New Mexico, USA. He has also been a visiting scholar at prestigious institutions, including the University of Luxembourg, Luxembourg, and the University of Oulu, Finland.

Throughout his career, Dr. Arzo has amassed over 20 publications in high-impact journals and conferences, contributing significantly to advancements in network softwarization, network automation, 4G/5G and network cloudification, smart-grid technologies, and quantum computing. His extensive experience in telecom engineering and software development, coupled with his proficiency in programming languages such as Matlab, C, C++, Java, Python, and NS3, positions him as a key asset to PriviNet.

Brad Listermann, Founder and CEO of PriviNet, expressed his excitement about the new appointment: “We are honored to have Dr. Sisay Tadesse Arzo join our team. His expertise and vision will drive our R&D initiatives, particularly in developing proprietary IP for our SkyyeWave technology and enhancing our AI capabilities. Dr. Arzo’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of IoT and AI technologies.”

Dr. Arzo will collaborate closely with Dr. Harrington Wang, another esteemed AI scientist recently brought on board. Together, they will spearhead the development of PriviNet’s next-generation solutions, focusing on the seamless integration of blockchain and mesh technology to create a secure, scalable, and efficient IoT network.

Key Responsibilities of Dr. Arzo:

– Leading R&D projects to develop and patent innovative network solutions.

– Overseeing the integration of blockchain technology with PriviNet’s IoT network.

– Driving advancements in SkyyeWave technology to ensure it meets and exceeds industry standards.

– Collaborating with the engineering team to optimize AI and machine learning models for real-time data processing.

This strategic hire is pivotal for PriviNet as the company prepares to launch pilot projects with major clients, including an environmental monitoring initiative and a tracking system for special needs and senior individuals. These projects and partnerships with major IoT networks highlight PriviNet’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges.

About PriviNet:

PriviNet is an innovative startup dedicated to transforming the IoT and AI landscape. Our flagship products, Skyye AI and SkyyeWave, leverage advanced technologies to deliver intelligent, secure, and scalable solutions for smart cities, industrial IoT, and other applications. With a focus on enhancing network performance and security, PriviNet is poised to lead the industry into the future of connected devices.

Media Contact:

PriviNet Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (307) 312-0959

Follow Us:

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/ company/privinet

For more information, visit www.privinet.net